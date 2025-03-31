Sambus’ WWE Raw Review 3.31.25  

Hello 411ers and welcome to your afternoon instalment of Raw coverage! The venerable Steve Cook is out on assignment this week, so I’ll be on hand for your live recap, and it feels like quite a treat to be here in a “UK-friendly” timeslot!

The London shows have often been pretty notable in the past, and with the big main event scheduled as Iyo Sky defends the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley, it looks like tonight’s offering will be no different. With the Road to Wrestlemania in full swing, we’ll be hearing more from Cena and Rhodes in the build to their Universal Championship match, as well as Logan Paul making an appearance to call out AJ Styles. NOICE!

Location: London, England

Venue: O2 Arena

Commentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, & Wade Barrett

*Raw is LIVE at the O2 Arena for the first time in 6 years. We see Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair arriving. Logan Paul garners some HUGE boos as he is shown. The Usos rock up to a resounding YEET. Gunther gets cheers too.

“Let’s go Cena / Cena Sucks” duelling chants kick us off. And the Cena trumpets sound as John Cena makes his way down to the ring.

Cena takes a mic and soaks in the chants. BUT HE’S CUT OFF BY THE MUSIC OF CODY RHODES! Swish striped suit for Cody today.

Cody Rhodes enters the ring and comes face to face with Cena. “Cody… Cody Rhodes” chants. Cena tries to speak but Cody says we’ve listened to him for two weeks, so allow Rhodes to do his job for him. Cena is going to cook him, so where will he start? Is he going to start with Cody’s lisp? Stardust maybe? It’s gotta bother Cena that at his final Mania he’s facing…Stardust. Hmm what else, he has an arm tattoo but it’s on his neck. He got booed in a company he created HA! Maybe that’s all he has… perhaps Rhodes is struggling with the idea that Superman is really dead.

For the last two weeks, Cena has lied to this audience. Rhodes knows Cena cared about the fans. Look at them and tell them why.

Cena says he’s not going to punch down to his level just to protect him, he’s been protected long enough. He’s not going to cook Rhodes, he’s going to BURY him like he buried everyone else! John Cena buries talent? He doesn’t bury talent, he IS talent. He buries mediocrity. He doesn’t give a rats ass about Rhodes’ lisp or his failures. Rhodes’ ego outmatches his ability. Cena has been so great, the WWE can hand it over to his chaffeur. Rhodes is a slimy pickpocket. There’s your why, Cody Rhodes. He disgusts Cena. Rhodes stole every secret from Cena and yet he remains underwhelming.

Cena told him he had to be authentic, but he didn’t listen and it shows. He has to rely on lazy gimmicks to get by. Rhodes is just like the Pied Piper because all he has done is make a catchy tune. Strip away the entrance, Rhodes is just a guy in a suit. He can’t work like Cena. Rhodes doesn’t even work like Rhodes, he is scared to show the real him. Rhodes is a confused blob, like a 16yo taking acting lessons because he’s scared of public speaking. Cena has worked too damn hard to see this nepo baby parade away with the title that he made. After Wrestlemania, Rhodes can go to Fanatics and buy the toy belt that the fans buy and realise he’s just an errand boy that got lucky. There’s your why, pal.

Rhodes didn’t expect to say this, but maybe he’s right. The fans chose him. Can Cena say the same, or was it one guy in the office who we don’t talk about anymore? Strip everything away from Rhodes, who the hell knows who they are then? If anyone is a company creation, it’s John Cena, not Cody Rhodes. He knows there’s more dick in that promo that in his jorts! Cena is the one hanging out with Zac Efron wishing he was 16. What a softball by saying Cena created all this. All he created was a disenfranchised fanbase that made it easy for Rhodes to grab for another company.

While we’re at it, there are two in this ring right now. Between the two of them, which one of them sold out to The Rock? Rhodes says Cena is still his hero. But he’s also a piece of shit. POP! Yep, ‘Piece of Shit’ chant goes up. Cena says he’s worked 100 times harder than Rhodes and he was never protected from the audience taking his best shot at him. No one has been worthy of putting Cena in the ground so he decided to do it himself. Cena never left, he has always been here. No matter what garbage they give him, he finds a way to make it great. At Rhodes’ best, he can’t even wipe Cena’s ass. “I make money for billionaires, you steal it from their kids. See you at Wrestlemania, champ.”

Rhodes wants to remind him, never once has an audience chanted at him “You can’t wrestle.” That got to Cena, he turns and looks ready to go! Both men drop mics, Cena salutes him…and then goes for a cheapshot, only for Cody to turn the tables. CROSS RHODES TO CENA!! Rhodes makes the point to the Wrestlemania sign (take a shot!).

Oh they went to some places here! GREAT stuff.

*During commercial, the New Day take to the mic. London is looking at the greatest tag team to ever step foot in professional wrestling. They are met by ‘STFU’ chants. Instead of using foul language, they should bow down to wrestling royalty. Kofi says they took time away from their families to be here, just to get booed by them? Adam Pearce wants them to earn a title shot? Haven’t they given enough? They are going to prove to everybody that they deserve a shot. When they win the titles, everyone can drop to their knees and say ‘thank God for the New Day’.

*Adam Pearce comes out and says tonight they can indeed try and earn a title shot…against Pete Dunne and the returning Tyler Bate! New Catch Republic is back, baby!

The New Day vs New Catch Republic

Bate and Woods begin this one, Tyler gets some old school World of Sport tactics with his feet in a vice around the neck of Woods, making his way over on his hands to tag in Dunne. Quick tags back and forth, Bate with a senton, and tosses Kofi out to the floor on top of Woods. Tope con hilo, with Dunne nailing a diving knee to the floor too.

Back in the ring, uppercuts to Woods, double stomp across the arm from Pete Dunne. Blind tag from Kofi, knee to the back by Woods, sending Dunne to the floor. Running kick along the apron from Kingston, rolls Dunne back in and kicks away at him in the corner. Quick tags from the New Day as they run a train of stomps on Dunne. Body slam delivered, tag to Xavier, who body slams Kofi on top of Dunne and covers for 2. Senton on the apron from Kofi, who then ascends the buckles, diving chop, 1, 2, no.

Dunne escapes offense with his moonsault evasion and tags in Bate. Kofi dives at Bate but Bate catches him and tosses him with an Exploder. Airplane Spin to Kofi, into a driver. Clothesline into the German suplex, cover for 2 as Woods breaks it up. Boot to the face from Woods, Dunne retorts with some joint manipulation. SOS by Kofi, 1, 2, no! Dunne takes on both men, tags in Tyler, left hand after the fakeout. Bate goes to dive from the apron, Kofi grabs the leg though. Backbreaker over the knee from Woods, Kofi delivers the double stomp Daybreaker for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The New Day

Time: 8:42

Rating: *** – Decent little tag here, good to see Bate back, despite being on the losing end.



*Cathy Kelley catches up with the New Day on their way to the back. Kofi demands what they are owed, a tag team title shot. The music of the War Raiders hits, and the tag team champions head out to the aisle to go face to face with their next challengers. Erik and Ivar hold their titles aloft and welcome the challenge.

*We recap the Usos reuniting for tag team action last week in Glasgow. Jimmy and THAT SLAP to Gunther.

*Jimmy Uso is preparing backstage when Jey Uso approaches him, and Jey wishes he could be out there with him tonight. Jimmy needs to close the noise on his own though. He ain’t the ring general, it’s just a guy, so Jimmy Uso is going to beat him tonight, and Jey will beat him at Mania. Jey hears him, but tells him to be careful.

*Jackie Redmond catches up with Ludwig Kaiser during commercial. Kaiser says there was a delay in his inevitable rise, but what we should be talking about is the tragedy that the Mania card is taking shape, but Kaiser doesn’t have a proper opponent on the grandest stage of them all. If that problem is not going to be solved very soon, he might have to take matters into his own hands.

*Mick Foley and Triple H talk about their hellacious Street Fight at the Royal Rumble 2000. What a brutal classic. Trips says that was the match that put HHH on the map as being worthy of the upper echelon of the WWE. HHH goes into the Hall of Fame on Friday April 18th.

*Celeb rundown in the crowd: Kate Nash, Michael Venom Page, Charlie Brooker, Lewis Capaldi.

*Haha we see Bianca Belair getting instructions on ‘how to be a ref’ backstage, tremendous.

[Non-title] Jimmy Uso vs Gunther (c)

Gunther laughs at Uso as the bell rings, clearly feeling confident. Uso with chops and strikes, but Gunther comes right back with a boot to the face. He tosses Jimmy to the floor and whips him into the barricade. Gunther positions him near the announce desk and looks for a powerbomb, but Jimmy counters with a back body drop. Suicide dive from Jimmy, who rolls the champion back in the ring and climbs the buckles. Splash doesn’t connect as Gunther gets the knees up. Gunther goes up top, Jimmy follows…superplex to Gunther! Uso up top again, hits the Uso splash this time, 1, 2, no. That may be the last hope for Jimmy already. Jimmy dives off the steps to the outside and Gunther swats him like a fly with a chop to the chest, followed by a vicious clothesline as we head to commercial.

Uppercuts back in the ring, with Gunther firmly in control. “OH GUNTHER’S A WANKER” chants ensue from the crowd. Gunther works the arm and chops the chest, maintaining wrist control. He goads Jimmy to slap him again. Jimmy with a superkick, and a German! Superkick once more. But he runs right into a shotgun dropkick from Gunther, and the powerbomb connects, 1, 2, ooooh Gunther pulls Jimmy back up, not finished with his food! Boot to the face and another stiff clothesline, 1, 2, he pulls him up again! Sleeper locked in, body scissors applied, and Jimmy is out.

Winner: Gunther

Time: 8:36

Rating: **3/4 – Jimmy is the less exciting Uso to watch in the ring, but Gunther made this work, especially with all the false pinfalls, pulling Jimmy up to inflict more punishment. Served its purpose well.

*Gunther’s not finished with him yet! He goes back and locks in the sleeper once more…and HERE COMES JEY USO! Jey hightails it to the ring and dives on Gunther, a flurry of right hands, and Gunther tries to retreat but Jey follows! Gunther manages to scamper over the barricade into the crowd as Jey Uso goes back to check on Jimmy.

*We come back from the break as Jey Uso is escorting Jimmy backstage…when Gunther rushes back from behind and takes them both out! Gunther attempts to powerbomb Jey onto the steel steps but security get involved…so Gunther powerbombs a security guard onto the steps instead! The World champion bashes Uso into the ringpost and then zipties him to the middle rope! Jey Uso is defenceless and now has to watch as Gunther throws Jimmy into the barricade again. Gunther laughs and taunts his challenger. Jimmy is up on the apron…and Gunther clocks him with the title, knocking him to the floor.

Gunther continues to taunt Jey as we see that Jimmy is busted wide open. Powerbomb to Jimmy Uso! Repeated right hands to the almost comatose Jimmy, and Jey is beside himself. Gunther licks his bloody hand and tosses Jimmy over to Jey, but then kicks Jey’s hand away to deliver hammer and anvil elbows and lock in the sleeper once more. Gunther is BATHED in Jimmy’s blood now, quite the visual! More officials pour out to finally separate Gunther from Jimmy. Hell yeah, this feud just kicked into a higher gear.

*We recap Smackdown this past week, leading up to the triple threat being signed between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & CM Punk.

*The Judgment Day are hanging out backstage, and they say they always have each other’s backs. Now that all that nonsense about bringing in a new member is behind them, they can focus on bringing gold back to the clubhouse. Finn says hard luck to Raquel for losing to Lyra Valkyria last week, but he’ll bring back the Intercontinental title instead.

The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor) vs Bron Breakker & Penta

Penta and Dom to start, with Dom taking the early advantage from a Balor distraction. Tijeras from Penta, tag to Breakker who rushes in with a shoulder tackle. Big body slam, Dom avoids a press slam and tags to Finn. Balor is caught and slammed right back down as Breakker tags Penta back in. Enziguri, elevated pendulum dropkick in the corner, and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Dom. Breakker clotheslines Dom out and Penta takes on Judgment Day with a tope con hilo!

Penta up top, crossbody connects for 2. Kick to the back of the legs of Balor. Carlito causes a brief distraction, allowing Balor to gain the upper hand. Tag to Dom, who stomps at Penta and poses. Elbow drop from Balor and a chinlock, and he pulls the mask to whip Penta to the canvas. Shoulder thrusts to the midsection, quick tags by Judgment Day with Dom hitting the slingshot senton from the apron. Three Amigos delivered, but no, the third is countered and Penta hits a backstabber in the corner. Penta makes the tag to Breakker! Finn in too, and Breakker meets him with some explosive shoulders. Belly to belly suplexes all round, Balor tries a vertical suplex but can’t get it. Dom helps him out, only for Breakker to suplex both men, hoisting both almost vertically!

Balor rakes the eyes of Breakker, running clothesline from Breakker in return. Tag to Penta, Breakker gets Balor on his shoulders, double team slingblade a la the Steiner Bulldog, nice! Penta goes back up top, Dom holds the leg, he tries for the Destroyer but Balor holds onto the ropes. BREAKKER SPEARS PENTA INADVERTENTLY! Balor tosses Breakker to the outside, Dom dropkicks him, and Balor connects with the Coup De Grace to pick up the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Judgment Day

Time: 9:10

Rating: ***1/4 – This was cooking, with Breakker and Penta working well together until the inevitable miscommunication, as orchestrated by the Judgment Day. That Steiner Bulldog/Slingblade combo was sah-weet!

*Chad Gable is talking to Adam Pearce, and Pearce has heard that Gable is still not feeling well. Doctor’s orders. It’s a shame because WWE is in Gable’s hometown next week. Gable says he’ll be fine by then, but Pearce says nope on doctor’s orders. It’s fine, El Grande Americano will be competing anyway so he’s not needed. Gable turns and is met by Tozawa, Otis and Maxxine. Gable storms off in frustration. Maxxine wants to discuss her career, and Pearce is all ears.

*AJ Styles is here! Styles makes his way to the ring during the commercial break.

*Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bron Breakker, but Penta storms up to him, screaming in his face, clearly feeling that Bron meant to spear him. Officials break them up.

*We rejoin AJ Styles in the ring. Styles soaks up the AJ STYLES chants and says he’s been waiting in the back patiently, but he hasn’t been called out by Logan Paul yet. If Paul has something to say to his face, come out and say it right now.

Logan Paul does indeed respond, making his way out with a bottle of Prime to squeeze in that product placement. Logan hears him. Damn, Logan is almost drowned out by the boos here. As a global phenomenon, loved by everyone, and good looking (and that’s just him keeping it humble), they are all on his time. Paul tells Styles that he’s had a change of heart, he’s a girl dad now, he’s trying to teach her the art of forgiveness. So Styles, Paul forgives you for what you did at Madison Square Garden.

Styles says he has a daughter too, so he forgives Paul too. He forgives him for being the biggest douchebag to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He brags about being a success, and his money, but these fans don’t care about that, they care about what you’re willing to sacrifice in this ring for them. Paul has all the talent, but talent will only get you so far. So the question to Logan Paul is, what is he going to do with it.

Logan Paul wonders if Styles is threatening him. Styles says he has his gear on, they’re in the middle of the ring, so whaddya think? Paul says he does not fight for free, and this city cannot afford him. Logan calls out all the ‘poors’ in the crowd. If Styles wants that big money match with Logan Paul, he should set his sights higher. Paul points to the Mania sign, goes for a cheapshot, but Styles is waiting for him! Styles Clash attempt, but no, Logan ducks and dives out of the ring. Styles follows him, tosses him back to the ring, but as Styles is re-entering, Paul pulls up the rope to lowblow him. Logan hits the Paulverizer and Styles is out.

*Jackie Redmond speaks to Lyra Valkyria, who wants to thank Bayley for her help last week, but she has to make it clear that she can stand on her own two feet. Lyra wants to prove she can beat Bayley, so next week they will face off again, this time for the Intercontinental Championship.

*Highlights of Gunther destroying Jimmy Uso in front of Jey Uso earlier tonight.

*Next week on Raw, Lyra Valkyria vs Bayley for the Women’s IC title, El Grande Americano returns to action, and Seth Rollins is in the house.

*Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring in her Special Guest Referee gear.

*Backstage, the Judgment Day celebrate their victory. Balor says he got the better of Bron Breakker two weeks in a row, so he’s going to talk to Pearce about getting a title shot. Liv stirs shit up, pointing out that Balor said ‘he’ won, not ‘they’. Liv is going to talk to Pearce too, once Balor is done.

[WWE Women’s World Championship – Special Guest Ref: Bianca Belair] IYO SKY (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Sky looks for a headlock takeover but Ripley pumps on the brakes. Belair has to separate the two as they work themselves into the ropes. Ripley manhandles Sky into the corner, and again Belair has to pull her back. Iyo jumps on Rhea and delivers right hands, forcing Belair to get involved again. Ripley tries to pick the ankle, Sky reverses and they trade pinfall attempts. Dropkick from Sky, clothesline from Ripley sends both women to the canvas, and that stalemate sends us to commercial.

Back to their feet, they trade blows, Rhea whipping the hair and hitting a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Kidney punches now, until Iyo holds onto the ropes to avoid a shot. She gets Ripley vulnerable on the ropes and nails a dropkick to the back. Repeated clotheslines from Ripley now, and a mat return, covers for 2. Rhea takes issue with Belair’s count, it would seem.

Dropkick to the face from Sky, up top and nails a shotgun dropkick. She takes a run up and hits a diving crossbody through the ropes to the outside. Rhea gets Sky on her shoulders and drops her face first on the apron, but then they lose balance on a poisonrana. Back in the ring, they trade right hands, Sky blocks an attempt and unloads, but misses a spin kick. Nails a stomp to the midsection though! She’s calling for the Over the Moonsault, Rhea cuts it off though. Ripley up top with her…Sky looks for the poisonrana from the top again but Ripley counters with a top rope Samoan Drop!

Running knees in the corner from Iyo Sky, back up top but Ripley shoves her off. Jawbreaker over the ropes by Sky, back to the top rope and dives for a crossbody, Ripley counters with a HEADBUTT on the way down!!

Rhea attempts the Riptide, Sky counters, nope Ripley counters that with a Razor’s Edge! Running kick to the face, 1, 2, NOOO! Rhea positions for the Riptide again, Sky counters with a crucifix for 2. Wheelbarrow attempt, standing switches from both women…Ripley accidentally kicks Belair in the face!! Kick to Sky, RIPTIDE CONNECTS. She pins Sky, but Bianca is down, there is no official to make the count. Bianca is having none of it, she relents and re-enters the ring to make the count, but Sky kicks out at 2 having recovered.

Ripley and Belair get into it, Ripley keeps attacking Sky in the ropes. Belair pulls her off so Ripley attacks Bianca! Belair walks into a missile dropkick from Sky! Ripley takes out Iyo, but Belair is done with all this and rings the bell.

Result: Double Disqualification

STILL WWE Women’s World Champion: Iyo Sky

Time: 14:41

Rating: ***3/4 – We could have telegraphed a finish like that, and I’m not entirely sure how effectively they pulled it off, but the match itself between Iyo and Rhea was pretty great up until that point, with Belair refereeing it down the middle. All three of these women work very well together, so the impending Mania encounter has all the makings of a banger.

Ripley exits the ring and starts laying into Belair! And Iyo Sky dives with a moonsault to the outside to take out both women! All three make it back into the ring and they lay right hands into each other. Ripley delivers the Riptide to Bianca! Riptide to Iyo Sky!

Ripley takes Bianca to the corner and hits a Riptide from the middle rope! Rhea Ripley stands tall, and it looks like we are indeed headed for that Triple Threat. With that, we are done for the night! Thanks for joining us, everyone – it’s been a blast. See you next time!