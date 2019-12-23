– Sami Callihan recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT about a variety of topics. Highlights are below.

On The Eddie Edwards Incident: “Yeah, IMPACT didn’t apologise for it. Accidents happen in pro wrestling and it’s really funny that people like to judge me on that one moment even though I haven’t hurt anyone in my entire wrestling career, but that one moment put IMPACT back in the mainstream and it changed mine and Eddie Edwards’ career for the better. Now, Eddie Edwards doesn’t have to be looked at as a Dean Malenko-style wrestler anymore, he’ll go out of his comfort zone and do something different and I think we’re seeing the best version of Eddie Edwards we’ve ever seen at this point because he gets to be a different Eddie Edwards. He’s not held up to that same ‘oh, Eddie Edwards has to be the best technical wrestler in the world’ so much. Now he can go out and do something different for once and it changed both of us for the better.”

On Wrestling Tessa Blanchard: “I may not like Tessa Blanchard, but she is a hell of a professional wrestler at the end of the day. The thing that people get wrong is, this angle isn’t built off misogynistic insults. It’s not built on a man and a woman. I truly believe we built this angle on the reason I don’t like Tessa Blanchard is she’s apart of this new generation that just feels entitled to everything. I don’t hate her because she’s a woman. I hate her because she’s a spoilt brat. I have to wrestle her like I have everyone else for the past three years.”

On Leaving NXT: “I quit NXT because I wasn’t complacent. I wasn’t happy just collecting a paycheck and just being a toy on the shelf. I saw myself as a top guy, I had to go out and prove it and I’ve done just that. As soon as I got there, they wanted to change everything about me and I knew it wouldn’t work. I could have sucked it up probably been on RAW or SmackDown right now, but I’m not complacent to be the third or fourth guy, I want to be the top guy and I’ve been able to do that, I’ve proven that a normal white kid from Ohio can be the face of a company when that’s not the norm, because I connect with people.”

On Creativity in Impact: “IMPACT Wrestling is probably the only company where our bosses are right there backstage at all times. If we have a grievance, we can talk to them right there and then. They aren’t afraid to try anything right now and I really believe that’s what has helped us stand out. Maybe a little too much freedom [laughs[. But, no, I think IMPACT Wrestling has been great with me about giving me the ball and letting me be the character I want to be. I think the proofs in the pudding. I became one of the most talked about wrestlers of all 2018 and 2019 and I think it’s only going to grow from here.”