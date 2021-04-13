wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Comments On Feud With Kevin Owens, Producer For Zayn vs. Owens, Bianca Belair On NFL Network
– Sami Zayn knows that his rivalry with Kevin Owens is one that may never end, and he seems pretty good with that. Zayn, who lost to Owens on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 in the latest chapter of their career-long feud, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on it. He posted a picture of the two from the match with the simple caption, “Forever.”
Forever. pic.twitter.com/D4IZkroxEB
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 13, 2021
– Speaking of Zayn vs. Owens, PWInsider reports that Adam Pearce was the producer for their match. As reported last night, Pearce was one of a number of producers on matches over the two-night event and also produced the Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. Miz & John Morrison match from night one.
– Bianca Belair was on NFL Network’s Total Access on Tuesday afternoon, and you can see a clip from the appearance below:
"We always show up and we always show out" 🙌
The new @WWE SmackDown Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE joined @MJAcostaTV to talk about making history with @SashaBanksWWE at #WrestleMania 👇 pic.twitter.com/y8JhWOEkDp
— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Changes to Finishes at WrestleMania 37, More Details on Fiend vs. Orton
- Jim Ross Recalls Michael Cole’s Heel Announcer Run In WWE, Cole’s WrestleMania 27 Match With Jerry Lawler
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend WrestleMania Plans Were Reportedly Changed Over The Weekend
- Randy Orton Mocks Mandy Rose’s Fall At Wrestlemania, Rose Responds