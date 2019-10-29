Sami Zayn Reflects on Past Tour in Ireland in 2009, How Fans Will Get a Fair Amount of Him at Event in November

– The Irish Mirror recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sami Zayn to promote an upcoming WWE live event at the 3 Arena in Ireland on November 10. Below are some highlights.

Zayn on a previous tour he worked in Ireland for American Wrestling Rampage in 2009: “The guys involved were great, and I know a lot of them are still involved with OTT Wrestling in Ireland. It was probably one of the best tours I’ve ever done, it was ten years ago, almost this exact time in 2009 and it’s funny because I still talk about it to this day. Whenever I see Scotty 2 Hotty [an Attitude Era wrestler who now coaches at the WWE Performance Center], or Pac [formerly Neville, now with AEW] whenever I bump into him we all say that it was one of our favourite tours and we had an amazing time. The Irish lads are some of the nicest and easiest to get along with guys and I still have very fond memories of working with them.”

Sami Zayn on making his presence felt for the upcoming event: “I don’t know if I’ll be wrestling. But one thing I can say is that even if I’m not actively in the match, I guarantee that you will get a fair amount of Sami Zayn, maybe more than you want! I make my presence known whether I’m in the ring or outside of it, the fans in Dublin are going to know I was there.”