Sami Zayn On Visual Of Cody Rhodes’ Injury At Hell In A Cell, Apollo Crews’ Return To WWE NXT

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Sami Zayn discussed the visual of Cody Rhodes’ injury at Hell in a Cell, Apollo Crews’ return to NXT, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Sami Zayn on the visual of Cody Rhodes’ injury at Hell in a Cell: “I think what’s going to make this match special, even though it’s an unfortunate circumstance, is Cody’s injury. Him braving that injury which was so visual. You could see there was no way around that….that’s a feeling, you have to be there to feel that. That’s not something you can recreate. Very rarely do you have an injury that’s that visible. Even if the commentator is saying that ‘this guy is working with a torn ACL tonight,’ or his shoulder is hanging out, you can’t really see it so you don’t fully understand it as a fan. As a performer, we do. But because Cody’s injury had such a spectacular visual component to it, like you said, it almost sucked the air out of the building for a second. ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna wrestle like this?’ So, I think that’s the part that’s gonna make it the most memorable.”

On Apollo Crews’ return to NXT: “I think it’s a great opportunity for him. I do think he’s great. I guess to go back to consistency, that’s kind of been one of the things that’s plagued Apollo Crews is any time he’s gotten any kind of traction for one reason or the other, momentum isn’t on his side. Hopefully in NXT, it just provides him the platform. You look at what Mandy Rose is doing, I think she’s having a major career – I don’t even want to call it a resurgence because I think she’s actually better than she’s ever been. So, who knows? I think it could be a great thing, a great opportunity [for Apollo].”

