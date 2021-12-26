Sammy Guevara on TNT Title Loss: ‘The Journey Continues’

– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara on last night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage to capture the TNT Championship. With the win, Cody is now a three-time TNT champion. Earlier today, Sammy Guevara tweeted a message on the loss.

Guevara wrote, “What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat & Scars got me here. The ups and the downs, I wouldn’t change a thing. It wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues.” You can check out his tweet below.

Sammy Guevara won the TNT Championship from Miro on the Sept. 29 edition of Dynamite. He held the title for 84 days.