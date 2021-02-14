Sammy Guevara Reportedly Pulled From Impact Taping Over Creative Issues

According to a new report, Sammy Guevara was set to be part of a storyline with Impact Wrestling but was pulled due to creative issues. Slam Wrestling reports that Guevara, who quit the Inner Circle on last week’s AEW Dynamite, was set to be part of a storyline that would have seen him appear on Impact. However, after Tony Khan signed off on an eventual plan for the storyline, Guevara is said to have voiced complaints to Impact about the creative direction of the angle in a message.

Following that message, Impact contacted Khan and Chris Jericho, the latter of whom initially came up with the idea. The report notes that Jericho contacted Don Callis about Guevara not working the taping and when Guevara arrived in Nashville, he received a text from Jericho saying to return home.

Fightful Select reports that they had heard about someone from AEW who was supposed to appear on Impact before they “had an issue” with creative, and have now confirmed that it was Guevara. The site adds that no AEW talent were ultimately at the tapings, though there is always the possibility of adding something in post-production similar to how Kenny Omega was added in to Impact’s shows after he won the AEW World Title.

Slam Wrestling reports that Khan is upset with Guevara about the situation, though Fightful Select has been unable to confirm that one way or the other.