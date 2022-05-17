Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Don’t Know Why People Hate Them: ‘We Are Still the Same People’

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are having a hard time understanding why fans have begun to turn on them, saying they’re still the same people they’ve always been. The AEW duo recently spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Conti on the fans turning on them: “I don’t feel any different right now, people still love us.”

Guevara on being booed now: “What changed? The people changed, we are still the same people. We are still the beautiful Tay Conti here, the Brazilian Goddess, the Spanish God, doing all these crazy things in the ring. I am still the same person, she’s still the same person … I think really what happened was the people exposed themselves. I don’t think people hate us, I think the fake people exposed themselves for being fake, the real people are still there. Our core audience, the people who have always supported us, still support us.”

Conti on how they’ve stayed the same people: “I mean, we did nothing wrong for people to hate us, that’s what I am saying. Why? Why would they hate us?”