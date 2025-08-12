Samoa Joe Suffered Ankle Fracture Filming Twisted Metal Season Two

Samoa Joe has revealed that he suffered an injury on the set of Twisted Metal season two. The AEW star, who plays Sweet Tooth on the show, spoke with PWInsider and noted that he fractured his ankle during filming of the new season.

“Normally, I would say the ring is always a much more precarious place to be in,” Joe said. “But halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle. Nothing crazy — we had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it. Twisted Metal is incredibly physical — fighting scenes, driving scenes. Anytime that car is driving, you see me in it, it’s me. It’s a demanding role, but spending enough time in the ring as I have, it’s no new territory.”

Joe noted about a potential AEW return, “Definitely sooner than later. We’re clearing our various medical protocols, and as soon as we’re done with that, we’ll be back to business.”