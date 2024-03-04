Samoa Joe Weighs In On AEW Revolution Win, Addresses Wardlow As New #1 Contender

Samoa Joe talked about his AEW World Title retention at AEW Revolution and addressed Wardlow becoming his next challenger. Joe beat Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland to retain his title at the PPV, and his next opponent will be Wardlow after the latter won the All-Star Scramble. Joe addressed these topics and more during the post-show media scrum and you can see highlights below:

On if he’s surprised he’s still champion: “Not at all! You know, I’ve always made it a point to tell the world what I’m going to do. And I think I’ve delivered on every promise I’ve made here in AEW. And tonight was no different. Obviously Swerve and Hangman, two tremendous young competitors. But they just didn’t have enough and I’m just that much better. So here I am.”

On if Swerve and Page made a mistake focusing on each other: “I mean, it was a huge mistake by those two gentlemen. I mean, obviously they have very vey bad blood between each other. These heated issues can boil over into other parts of their lives. Unfortunately it boiled over tonight which it the worst place for it to happen. If those gentlemen want to stay eyes locked on each other, they thought the path to salvation was through each other’s blood. Well unfortunately it wasn’t, because I made sure it did not happen tonight.”

On Will Ospreay arriving in AEW: “It’s indicative of what AEW has always stood for. We go out, we find the best wrestlers inthe world and we bring them together to find out who is the best wrestler in the world. Currently, that is me. But on my heels are some of the greatest grapplers to ever step foot in the ring. When we have acquisitions, men like will Ospreay, how can you not be excited about the future of this company? And once again, we’ve set up a protocol. Will Ospreay is new here, he’s a fantastic, dynamic athlete. Has had tremendous success everywhere he’s been. But until he has success here, I don’t need to worry about him.”

Wardlow becoming the new #1 contender and saying he’s coming for Joe: “Much like everyone else in this roster. It’s no surprise that Wardlow finds himself where he is. Obviously a very domineering individual who has had tremendous success. Admittedly, even against me. But right now, this is a very different version of myself. This is not one that is distracted by other championship titles. I am the AEW World Champion, and Wardlow will soon learn why that is.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.