– As previously reported, The Opps retained their AEW World Trios Titles last Saturday at AEW All In Texas, beating The Death Riders. However, Samoa Joe was on the receiving end of a brutal attack by Claudio Castagnoli after the match, and he was taken away on a stretcher. Fightful Select has more details on the status of Samoa Joe, who will be shifting focus to promote his hit series, Twisted Metal.

According to the report, it looks like the onscreen injury angle with the former AEW World Champion at AEW All In Texas was a way to temporarily write him off TV, and Joe is expected to miss some time due to other obligations. Joe was reportedly scheduled to have time off after the pay-per-view event, as he will be doing promotion for the upcoming second season of Twisted Metal, where he portrays Sweet Tooth.

It’s unknown how much time Joe is going to miss after All In Texas, but it’s believed to be at least about two weeks. Joe will also be appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con next week to promote Twisted Metal Season 2. The show’s panel is scheduled for Thursday, July 24 at the convention.

Samoa Joe will be appearing as part of the Twisted Metal panel under his real name, Joe Seanoa, alongside series EP and star Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatrix, and Anthony Carrigan for an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of the hit Peacock series. Executive producers Michael Jonathan Smith and Asad Qizilbash will also be in attendance. In Season 2, John Doe and Quiet enter the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, hosted by the mysterious Calypso.

Twisted Metal Season 2 debuts on July 31 on Peacock.