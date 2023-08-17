– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced six matchups for tonight’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Samoa Joe is teaming with Stokely Hathaway against The Boys, and Athena faces Brittany J in a Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match. Here’s the announced lineup so far:

* Samoa Joe & Stokely Hathaway vs. The Boys

* Charlette Renegade vs. Billie Starkz

* Pure Rules Match: Silas Young vs. Josh Woods

* The Gates of Agony vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Trish Adora vs. Lady Frost

* ROH Women’s World Champion Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Brittany J