Samoa Joe Teams With Stokely Hathaway, Athena vs. Brittany J on This Week’s ROH TV

August 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV Samoa Joe and Stokely hathaway Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced six matchups for tonight’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Samoa Joe is teaming with Stokely Hathaway against The Boys, and Athena faces Brittany J in a Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match. Here’s the announced lineup so far:

* Samoa Joe & Stokely Hathaway vs. The Boys
* Charlette Renegade vs. Billie Starkz
* Pure Rules Match: Silas Young vs. Josh Woods
* The Gates of Agony vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Trish Adora vs. Lady Frost
* ROH Women’s World Champion Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Brittany J

