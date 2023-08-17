wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Teams With Stokely Hathaway, Athena vs. Brittany J on This Week’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced six matchups for tonight’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Samoa Joe is teaming with Stokely Hathaway against The Boys, and Athena faces Brittany J in a Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match. Here’s the announced lineup so far:
* Samoa Joe & Stokely Hathaway vs. The Boys
* Charlette Renegade vs. Billie Starkz
* Pure Rules Match: Silas Young vs. Josh Woods
* The Gates of Agony vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Trish Adora vs. Lady Frost
* ROH Women’s World Champion Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Brittany J
