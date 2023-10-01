SANADA Says Just 5 Guys Will Get A New Fifth Member at Destruction in Ryogoku

Just 5 Guys recently lost a member of their group when Yoshinobu Kanemaru joined the House of Torture. However, it seems that they will once again be back up to just five guys soon. After the latest Road to Destruction event, SANADA revealed a fifth member will join the team at Destruction in Ryogoku on October 9. The group currently includes SANADA, Taka Minchinoku, Taichi and DOUKI.

