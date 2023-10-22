Sanders’ AEW Battle of the Belts VIII 10.21.23 Review  

Hello friends! Lee Sanders with you all on this special Saturday night as I’m here to cover AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS! It’s a solid card for the special as we’ll be seeing in action a AEW World Trios Championships Match as The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, & Daniel Garcia. Elsewhere a AEW TBS Championship Match as Kris Statlander defends against Willow Nightingale.

Finally, for the AEW International Championship, Orange Cassidy defends against John Silver.

Hope you all have had a great weekend so far! I was fortunate enough to meet WWE and Prowrestling Legend Kurt Angle at the Squared Circle Collectibles Store in Winchester, VA today. Not everyday you meet a Legend and Olympic Gold medalist, let alone twice! I’ll have a review up on the event hopefully before the weekend is out. For now, let’s talk BATTLE OF THE BELTS!

Location: Memphis, TN

Venue: FedExForum

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinnes, and Kevin Kelly

MATCH 1: Orange Cassidy(c) vs John Silver for the AEW Intercontinental Title

As Cassidy was making his way up the ramp, Cassidy bumped into Jon Moxley as Mox and the rest of the Blackpool Club were also walking up the ramp. Moxley didn’t appreciate Cassidy standing his ground as he started attacking Cassidy like a mad man! Officials broke it up as Cassidy continued to make his way down to the ring despite the action. We are now through proper introductions and on to our match! Silver mocks Cassidy by putting his own hands in Cassidy’s pockets. Yeah, get your hands outta my pockets son! Cassidy comes back with an attack followed by a tope on Reynolds outside the ring. Cassidy manages to retrieve his sunglasses from Reynolds in the process as he gets back into the ring. Cassidy attacked by Silver as Silver bounces off the ropes and misses a punt to the head! Silver tossing Cassidy across the ring! Great display of pure power! Another toss follows as Silver takes time to showboat. Silver with a club to the chest as he misses a running clothesline. Cassidy on the advantage as he rams Silver’s head on the turnbuckle multiple times. Silver comes right back to setup Cassidy over his shoulder while on the second rope for an avalanche backplex! Near fall follows as Cassidy favors his lower back. Silver with a series of kicks to the cheer of Cassidy now. Cassidy with a back elbow to escape briefly but Silver grabs him with one arm and drops him face first onto the ring apron! Silver with another toss as he sends Cassidy near the announcers table as we head into our first set of breaks. We are back as fans chant on Cassidy who delivers furious kicks to Silver. It’s followed up by a ddt attempt as Silver counters it only for Cassidy to transition into a rollup for a kickout. Cassidy with the backslide but Silver escapes as he delivers kicks of his own. Cassidy comes back with the stun dog millionaire and beach break for another near fall! Cassidy calls for the orange punch as Reynolds gets up on the apron. Silver takes advantage with a cheap shot from behind as Reynolds takes Cassidy’s title up across his head! Referee Bryce Harper always missing something! Silver with the rollup now as Cassidy kicks out! Silver with a clothesline followed by a spinning airplane spin for another near fall! Great match so far! Silver tried to punt the head of Cassidy again and misses! Cassidy rolls away from the attack and connects with the orange punch for the victory!

Winner:Orange Cassidy (9 minutes)

Rating:***

Great opener. Never expected the title to go anywhere but I’m really continuing to love the work of my man Silver. By the way, heck was up with Nigel’s commentary on Silver? Comparing him to a porn star and the restaurant chain called Long John Silver. Nigel was all over the place and not in a good way as it felt very forced and as though he was trying pretty hard.

Lexi is backstage with Andrade for thoughts on his match against Bryan Danielson. Before he can answer, CJ Perry steps in to tell him she admires his work and that with a little guidance he could go to the next level. Yeah, don’t think Charlotte will like that one…

Smart Mark Sterling is in the ring with Tony Nese as he declares him the next ROH Television Champion. Well, Samoa Joe has heard enough as he heads on out to silence these men.

MATCH 2: Samoa Joe(c) vs Tony Nese for the ROH Television Championship

Nese tries charging at Joe and is caught high in the air like a basketball and slammed to the canvas with one hand! Joe follows up with punches to the face as the crowd is hot. Sterling causes a distraction by jumping on the apron to help Nese get in a little bit of offense. Nese tries for a move from the top and misses as Joe moves out the way! Joe sets up Nese for the muscle buster and this one is over folks.

Winner:Samoa Joe (1 minute 40 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!!

Post match, Joe grabs a microphone to give MJF a foreshadowing of things to come. Joe sees himself as the next AEW World Champion. For MJF, the champion has a choice which is give Joe the title or Joe will take it! MJF is a wanted man these days…

MATCH 3: Willow Nightingale vs Kris Statlander(c) for the TBS Championship

Exchange of lockups and wrist locks along with reversals early on here. Willow with a takedown as Kris comes back with one of her own for a stalemate. The two exchange shoulder tackles as Willow gets the best of the encounter. Statlander comes back with a shoulder tackle of her own and gets a near fall. Statlander grounds Willow to set her up for a nice elbow drop from over the top rope. Willow rolls out of the ring to regroup as Statlander does a weird back spinning moonsault. Bad spot as she damn near broke her neck! Kris tries to pick up Willow as Willow quickly tosses Kris into a steel post. Hair toss follows from Willow along with a big cannonball as Willow tries for a cover and it’s a near fall. Willow follows up with headbutts to Statlander as we head into our next set of ad breaks. We are back as Willow connects with the hip attack and rapid fire lariats. She misses the big boot as Statlander gets her with a leg sweep, followed by a senton. Nice running uppercut and running knee followed by the blue thunder for a near fall! Willow with the big pounce as she gets Statlander up over her shoulders. Statlander reverses with a ddt as somehow Willow kicks out! Statlander to the top again as Willow stops her with a few shots. Willow with an avalanche Death Valley driver but can’t follow up as she delayed in pinning promptly. Willow chokes Statlander followed by another cannonball to the head! Willow to the top as Statlander is up and gets her with a powerbomb! Statlander to the top again and connects with a 450 splash for the retain.

Winner:Kris Statlander (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Statlander fans won’t feel my rating but understand where I’m coming from before commenting. Was this match good? Yes but I felt for all the knee issues Statlander been through, she had no business leaving her feet. She left her feet often in this match as I would say over fifty percent of her offense was in the air. I’m not sure what she was trying to prove to herself or the fans but someone needs to pull her to the side and say all that isn’t necessary. She’s strong, athletic beautiful, and a great powerhouse. She doesn’t need to do anything more than what she’s already doing. She keeps it up she’s going to be out on injury reserve in no time. Too many risks for my personal taste as I cringed every time.

Post match Kris offers to shake the hand of Willow as Skye Blue comes in and swipes her hand away! Willow tries to calm Skye down as she shakes Kris hand and makes her exit. Skye looks on at Kris disgusted before taking off as the tension between these two continues.

Lexi is with Orange Cassidy as he doesn’t appreciate Moxley and the Combat Club getting in his face. Cassidy challenges Moxley and Danielson to meet with him and Kazuchika Okada on this Wednesdays Dynamite! Oh my!

MATCH 4: Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker vs Daddy Ass(c) & The Acclaimed(c) for the AEW World Trios Championship

Garcia and Caster kick this main event off with a lockup as they exchange reach-around holds. Garcia with a takedown as Caster comes back with a leg scissors takedown. Garcia smoothly gets out of the hold as he’s about to start dancing when Menard comes in to stop him. Bowens is tagged in now as Garcia tries to dance again but is stopped by Anna Jay who pleads with him to stop. Garcia obliges while the referee decides to eject her from ringside. Smart move ref as she got inside the ring to physically stop Garcia. Menard hits Bowens from behind during this time as Bowens comes back on offense with some nice strikes. Parker follows and gets the same treatment as well before Billy Gunn is tagged. Nice double team offense by the duo as they scissor one another before delivering a double elbow drop, Billy with the cover as Menard kicks out! Caster tagged now who comes from the top rope successfully. Garcia is tagged as he stomps a mudhole on Caster as we head into our last set of ad breaks. We are back as Garcia is literally walking over the back of Bowens. Parker tagged as Bowens pulls off a enziguri but he’s denied a tag as Menard gets in a blind tag. Bowens uses his strong legs to kick Parker and Menard into a corner as Garcia tags himself into the action. Garcia jumps over Bowens to deliver a forearm to Caster who goes flying to the floor. Garcia tries charging at Bowens as Bowens moves out the way. This causes Garcia to slug Menard by accident. Parker with a swing and miss on Bowens as well as Bowens tags in Daddy Ass. Billy with powerful strikes to everyone in sight before a scoop slam on Menard. Bowens to the top with the leg drop between the groin as Acclaimed scissor one another. All Hell breaks out as the babyfaces and heels are fighting one another! Garcia was ready to dance as Caster stops him briefly. Garcia with a clothesline as the fans are begging for him to do the dance and he finally does it as he follows up looking for a piledriver. Billy Gunn comes in for the save with the fameasser before some double team action from Bowens and Caster to end this one for the win. No mic drop? Hey it’s all good!

Winners: The AcclaimedS (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Great main event!

End of Show

