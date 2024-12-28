Sanders’ AEW Rampage Series Finale Review 12.27.24  

Hello, my friends! For this final time covering AEW Rampage, as it’s the final episode per AEW President and Owner Tony Khan, I’m Lee Sanders. Tonight’s card is pretty stacked, as it’s wrapping up on a strong note. Here’s how things are shaping up for the lineup:

-Chris Jericho vs. Anthony Bowens

-Nick Wayne vs. HOOK

-Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey

-Private Party (Zay & Quen) in action

Before going any further, I want to thank everyone here at 411mania, especially the great staff and Jeremy and Ashish, who played pivotal roles in bringing me on board three years ago. I am going to miss this great community.



Venue: Hammerstein Ballroom

City: New York, NY

Commentators: Matt Menard, Ian Riccaboni, Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Chris Jericho vs Anthony Bowens

Well, so much for a Max Caster rap. I guess he felt it was too flat with the beginning of his rhyme. I’ve heard better from Caster as our match is underway. Both men take turns playing up to the crowd as it sounds even. Jericho gestures for a pair of scissors as Bowens smacks his hand away. Bowens follows up with a few shots to the body as he lands multiple punch/elbow combos on Jericho’s back. Big Bill causes a distraction as the referee gets between Bowens and Jericho. Jericho uses the opportunity to rake the eyes without the ref knowing quickly. Jericho is now in control as he lands a series of chops. Jericho tries for the bulldog but is sent groin-first into the middle turnbuckle! Bowens follows up with a big knee to the first! Bowens with the cover, as it’s a quick kick-out! Bowens hits a twisting hangman DDT for another kick out! Jericho with a double leg takedown as he hits the Walls of Jericho as we head into a commercial break. We are back, as during the entire break, Jericho had Bowens in the Walls of Jericho. Bowens manages to hit the ropes for the break. Bowens manages to pull off a a famasser from out of nowhere as he goes upstairs. Jericho pursues as he’s sent tumbling to the outside. Bowens hits a flying clothesline that rocks Jericho and Bill! Bryan Keith climbs the ropes as the ref tries to get him out. Caster comes in and sets up Jericho for a scissor drop! Jericho somehow kicks out! Keith has the ROH title, as Jericho misses the Judas effect! Bowens hits Jericho square in the chest for a near fall! There is a tug-of-war between Keith and Caster over the title as Caster accidentally hits Bowens! Somehow, the referee is absent as she is focused on Big Bill trying to climb the apron. Caster tries to take himself out of the ring, but Keith realizes he’s supposed to tackle him out of the ring. It’s an epic fail as Jericho picks up the pieces with a cover for the win!

Winner: Chris Jericho (14 minutes)

Rating:**

This match was well on its way to being a three-star match, but it got pretty sloppy with the miscues and overbooking of interference at the end. It was too much for my liking. The match itself was solid, though, as Bowens rose to the occasion in facing the veteran that is Chris Jericho.

The Private Party video package is shown as they ride the trains in New York City. It’s a great setup, as the champs are home and are in action next!

MATCH 2: Private Party vs Victim 141 and Victim 142

A gin and juice later, and it’s over!

Winner: Private Party (60 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH..SQUASH…SQUASH.

Lio Rush and Action Andretti come out to brawl with Private Party. Soon, Top Flight comes out, and it’s an all-out brawl as security tries to get control. Elsewhere, Powerhouse Hobbs is cutting on a promo, expressing frustration and disappointment with Don Callis. Hobbs is still furious over how Callis did him months ago. He promises to take away Takeshita’s championship to begin his quest for sweet revenge and stick it to the Callis Family.

MATCH 3: Thunder Rosa vs Leila Grey

Two of my favorites! You can’t go wrong here, as Rosa hits a couple of arm drags and a clothesline for one count. Rosa with a couple of scoop slams. Leila counters another with a couple of strikes and a dropkick. Rosa returns with a dropkick as we head into another set of commercials. We are back, and Leila is in control. Rosa hits a knee to the face, and a running clothesline follows a series of chops! Rosa hits a dropkick to the face of Rosa as she goes for a cover attempt. Leila kicks out as she hits a side effect! Rosa kicks out as she tries for a butterfly facebuster, but Rosa counters. Rosa hits a cobra clutch to make Leila tap out!

Winner: Thunder Rosa (7 minutes)

Rating:**

Short, sweet, simple. Hey I got to see two of my favorites on the final Rampage. I’m on cloud nine. Solid match.

MATCH 4: HOOK vs Nick Wayne

The whole Christian Cage crew is coming out to be at ringside. Oh the shenanigans that’ll be at play in this main event. Wayne with a sneak attack as our match is underway! Hook rebounds with a side suplex exploder! Wayne counters with a snap suplex followed by a snap mare and a leg drop for a kickout. Hook sends Wayne to the outside as Hook gives chase. Wayne reverses an Irish whip and sends Hook crashing into the steel steps. Kip Sabin and Cage exploit Hook by smashing his hand between the steel post and steps. By the time the referee turns his back, the damage has already been done. The referee knows something happened as he ejects Cage, Sabian, and Mother Wayne from ringside! We are back from commercial breaks as Wayne managed to get the cast off of Hook. Hook is fired up as he’s hitting a few suplexes. Hook follows up with a fisherman suplex for a kick out. Hook tries for a waistlock, but with that exposed and weak left hand, Hook cannot capitalize. Wayne ends up standing on Hook’s injured hand as Hook sweeps his feet to trip him up on the ropes. Wayne tries for Wayne’s World as Hook hits a back suplex that sends Wayne back first on the side apron and out of the ring. Hook brings him back in for the cover as somehow Wayne kicks out. Wayne bites Hook’s hand as he quickly hits a frog splash from the top rope. Hook kicks out as Wayne begins kicking Hook around. Wayne hits a clothesline on Hook. Hook stands up immediately and hits him with a clothesline of his own. Sabian and Cage try returning to ringside as Shibata chases them around with a 2×4. Hooooooooooo! Wayne with a spinning kick to the head as he tries bouncing off the ropes and lands into the REDRUM as Wayne fades out!

Winner: Nick Wayne (12 minutes)

Rating:**

Nice outing and effort by both men.

Cameras go backstage as the Death Riders have a steel chair around the neck of Darby Allin. Moxley tells Darby he left them with no choice as they pull the trigger on the chair by stomping on it! The brutality doesn’t stop there as Darby is tossed down the stairs. Shades of Brock Lesnar murdering Zack Gowen on Smackdown! Death Riders are apparently on their way to the ring next!

We are back from our final set of commercials as Death Riders are at ringside. Moxley tells the fans he forgives them as he’s made some unpopular decisions. Moxley is aware there are people out there, especially those in AEW, who have issues with him and his people and what they do. Moxley welcomes anyone with any problem to come out and tell him exactly what it is. Komander tries coming out as Claudio flatlines him! Top Flight comes out and is butchered by Pac and Yuta! Orange Cassidy comes out as Marina Shafir is ready to attack. Willow Nightingale comes out and is brawling with Marina! Hangman Page and Jay White arrive and are attacking Death Riders as the locker room is emptying! The tag champs in Private Party, Lance Archer, Toni Storm, Deonna Purrazzo, and everyone, are out there as Christian Cage watches high above the rafters. PAC is destroying the light control board, and the arena goes dark! Fighting continues as Death Riders go outside, but where is the question? Maybe for the exit, but we see Moxley in the control room. He is mad that everyone is fighting for scraps. Moxley promises to bring peace as he bullies the staff in the control room to end the show as it’s abruptly cut off! Now that is an ending!

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend you all!