Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 3.31.23  

Happy Friday and Wrestlemania Weekend folks! Lee Sanders back with you for what is the busiest time of the year. If you are a wrestling fan then this is your week! From WWE to AEW, Ring of Honor, and independent promotions, everyone is representing! We got a solid AEW RAMPAGE tonight that sees mostly singles matches but a main event that should be solid as Best Friends take on Kings of the Black Throne.



Commentators: Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Sammy Guverra vs Takeshita

Takeshita flying off the ropes to connect with a clothesline before hitting Sammy’s pose by laying on his side and throwing his fist in the air. Darby Allin and Jungle Boy are looking on backstage separately with their own monitors apparently. Sammy comes back by hanging Takeshita on the top rope and lands a senton across Takeshita’s back! Takeshita comes back with a high boot, followed by a dive over the ropes to crash into Sammy G. Sammy tossed back inside the ring as Takeshita sets him up on the top rope, looking for a deadlift German suplex, Sammy rakes the eyes and gets out of it as he runs across the ring and back to deliver a drop kick to the head as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as the action continues. Sammy connects with a brain buster counter after Sammy attempted it first. Takeshita tries for a running attack but is countered by a knee strike. Sammy with a back kick but misses his spinning kick as Takeshita counters with a low release German suplex, and a lariat! Takeshita kicks out of a Spanish fly as Sammy tries going for a shooting star press and misses! Sammy comes back with a Canadian destroyer as he races to the top looking for the cutter. Takeshita counters with the blue thunder powerbomb for a near fall. Takeshita to the top but is kicked in the face by Sammy G. Looks like Sammy is trying for maybe a Spanish fly but Takeshit applies a release German suplex!! Someone check on that man’s neck as he gets a devastation lariat and somehow kicks out! Tay Melo grabs on the ankles of Takeshita which was a distraction for Sammy to hit the GTH for the win. Wait..WHAT?!

Winner: Sammy G. (11:00)

Rating: ***

CRINGE TV—Err I mean QTV segment is shown know as they are wondering who Powerhouse Hobbs next opponent will be. Nothing special here as we head into another set of as breaks. We are back as Matt Hardy presents paperwork for Ethan Page vs HOOK as Matt handled it personally since Stokley is out of action right now. Ethan admits that he doesn’t know anything about paperwork and appreciates Matt taking care of things as Matt gives Ethan his back so he can sign the papers. So this is how Matt Hardy is getting out of this stable huh? Nice touch and prelude of thing to come…

MATCH 2: Brodie King and Malakai Black aka K.O.T.B.T vs Trent Beretta

Malakai and Trent kick things off with a lockup as both men trade quick offensive strikes on one another. Chuck gets in a tag as he comes in applying right hands to Malakai. Malakai comes back with quick knee strikes to ground Taylor. Stomp across the face of Taylor, followed by punches and kicks to the midsection as Brodie King is tagged now. Nice 2-on-1 combo by Kings as the action spills outside the ring as we take our second set of commercial breaks. We are back as Taylor tags in Trent as he’s coming in hot as he connects with a running bulldog on Brodie. Trent takes to the sky for a dropkick on Malakai after crashing into him just seconds before with a rope. Malakai with a knee to the face of Trent to send him to the mat. Chuck tries an assault from the top rope but Malakai counters only to be setup for a Best Friends Eat DeFeet/Back suplex combo. Brodie gets back in with heavy strikes to Trent as Brodie u,Tina tell sets him with for a one-handed slam on the side apron. Action spills outside once again as Chuck is now sent crashing through a table while Trent is being brutally massacred. Chuck is sent back into the ring as up at the stage ramp, Orange Cassidy and Murphy are going at it. Meanwhile Brodie and Malakai continue their onslaught on Chuck as they hit Dante’s Inferno! Bare in mind due to the spot with the table from earlier, this match was over. House of Black walk away feeling proud of the carnage done.

Winner:Best Friends via DQ (7:00)

Rating: ***

Video package of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee recap is shown. Keith Lee is wearing a white rope, looking like a pastor folks! Nice to see Tony Khan coming back to this as it cooled off a bit.

MATCH 3: Marina Shafir vs Taya Valkyrie

Nice lockup go-behind by Taya as Marina somehow drops Taya down but only briefly as Taya comes back to a vertical base as Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, Tootie, the legal assistant, and Smart Mark Sterling are watching at the stage ramp. Marina transitioning around with her judo as Taya delivers a kick to the midsection followed by a short lariat for a kickout. Martina chopping on the arm and elbow, followed by a kick to the midsection. Marina looking for an armbar submission but Taya wiggles out of it to deliver another clothesline, followed by Road to Valhalla oh for the victory.

Winner:Taya Valkyrie (3:00)

Rating: *

Jade interrupts the celebration as Tootie the Legal Processor walks down to the ring to serve Taya with papers. Taya takes it and delivers a Road to Valhalla to her as well. Jade is curious as Leila and Mark hold her back.

Backstage, Anna J.A.S talks about having a phat ass and a bad atttiude as she promised to choke out Julia Hart. Well DAMN!

MATCH 4: Action Andretti vs Juice Robinson

Juice tries charging right at Andretti and falls victim to a rollup. Juice kicks out at the last second as the match continues onwards. Niceskinning of the cat followed by an armdrag takedown by Andretti as Juice delivers an elbow to the face, followed by knife chops. Nice leg scissors takedown by Andretti as he follows up with a senton off the side of the ropes to get another near fall as we head into our last set of ad breaks. We are back Juice connects with a backbreaker as Juice comes back with chops to the chest. Juice comes right back with a knee to the midsection and a kick to the head before strong whipping Juice into the corner. Juice sends him over the ropes and misses a strike as Andretti delivers a flying elbow and a series of kicks, followed by a dive between the ropes. Andretti connects with flying clothesline that lays out Juice. A nice pretty spinning ddt follows as Andretti gets another near fall. Juice comes back with a side-step kick and applies the Juice is Loose end this one.

Winner:Juice Robinson (8:00)

Rating: **

Post-match Juice tries to attack Andretti again when Ricky Starks comes out to chase him around the ring and to the back to end this episode.

