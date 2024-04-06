Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 4.5.24  

Hello, my friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all on this busy Wrestlemania weekend! I hope you have all been awesome, as there’s plenty of wrestling going down. You named the promotion, and they are doing something extraordinary this weekend! I’m multitasking tonight, covering AEW RAMPAGE and watching the Hall of Fame ceremony. It’s going to be live after the Rampage and ceremony are over. For those wanting to check it out as I’ll also be offering Mania predictions, click this link here On that note let’s get to the action from AEW RAMPAGE!

Location: London, Canada (Yes, you read that right, Google Map it people)

Venue: Budweiswr Gardens

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Ian Riccoboni, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Malakai Black vs Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels! Hey, his eye is finally healed! It looks good on him as a collar/elbow tie-up begins this match. Daniels is sent to the outside as Murphy tosses him back inside. Black tries for a cover, and there’s a quick kick out. Black with a back elbow as he goes for another cover. No mas, as it’s another kick-out. Black, with a solid kick to Daniel’s chest, sends him between the ropes. Black chokes him out as Murphy gets in a hit while the referee isn’t looking. We are back as Daniels gets in a shot on Murphy before running back into the ring. Daniels hits a running forearm shot, followed by a STO. Daniels with a Death Valley driver that’s a near fall. Daniels tries for Angel’s wings, but Black counters. A spinning kick appears to knock out Daniels as Black goes for a cover. Somehow, Daniels kicks out! Black with another spinning kick to knock him out for the victory pinfall.

Winner:Roderick Strong (6 minutes)

Rating:**

Went a bit too long there but decent outing.

MATCH 2: AEW International Eliminator-London Lightning vs Roderick Strong(c)

Inside headlock takeover by Strong onto London. Strong with a side headlock as he’s sent into the ropes and hits a big shoulder tackle. London comes back with a nice high knee to the face. Strong back on the rebound as he chokes out Lightning between the ropes. Strong with a knee to the gut followed by a backbreaker. Strong follows up with a bow & arrow stretch as his knee is into the back of Lightning. Roderick gets rolled up several times into a pinfall as Strong kicks out. Drop toe hold and a suplex by London. London is going up top as Strong rolls out of the way. London chases after him as he hits a crossbody on Taven before being clotheslined by Wardlow! This is all while the referee is distracted as Strong hits a cloverleaf submission for the win.

Winner:Roderick Strong (9 minutes)

Rating:***

I get what they are doing with Strong. I’m more interested in seeing who will step up to him and call him out for having protection in numbers in helping him keep his title.

MATCH 3: Serena Deeb vs Trish Adora

The Professor somehow twisted Adora into a pretzel in the middle of the ring before kicking her in the butt! Adora with a nice backbreaker as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as Deb hits a nice dragon screw, followed by a clothesline. Deeb catches Adora between the ropes and hits a backbreaker across the middle rope. A great series of counters follows as Deeb pulls off the spinning move. Back elbow to Adora in the corner, followed by another dragon screw. Adora with a Nelson bomb, followed by a pin for a kickout. Deeb with a few uppercuts as Adora hits her with a right hand. Deeb sends her into the ropes for a release German. Deeb follows it up with the serenity lock for the victory.

Winner:Serena Deeb (9 minutes)

Rating:***

Best match of the episode up to this point.

Saraya is back with Harley Cameron, who is still sour over Ruby Soho. Zak, meanwhile, promises to beat the crap out of Angelo Parker next week. It’s time for our main event!

MATCH 4: Final Four Elimination-Daniel Garcia vs Action Andretti vs Komander vs Bryan Keith

Komander and Andretti going at it inside the ring while Keith and Garcia are fighting outside. Komander eliminates Bryan Keith via rollup, as he’s livid! We are back as Andretti hits a back moonsault on Garcia. Meanwhile, Komander hits an aerial assault on everyone outside the ring. Andretti eliminates Komander with a cutter from off the ropes. It’s now down to Garcia and Andretti as Garcia hits a drop-toe hold. Andretti hits a neckbreaker as he delivers a standing moonsault. Garcia hits an ankle lock and gets Andretti in the middle of the ring. Andretti hits a crossbody from over the top rope. Back inside the ring, Andretti and Garcia exchange forearm shots to the face. Andretti hits a falcon arrow as Garcia kicks out. Garcia with a leg submission hold for the victory.

Winner: Daniel Garcia (14 minutes)

Rating:***

Solid main event.

Enjoy the weekend you all!