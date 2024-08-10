Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.9.24  

Hello everybody! Lee Sanders is back with you all for another edition of AEW Rampage! I hope you have all been well as we have been dealing with a tropical storm that has gone up & down the East Coast this week. I cannot stress it enough, if you do not have to be on the road, stay at home. Tonight’s AEW Rampage card is as follows:

* Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

* Nyla Rose vs. Saraya

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero (Bryan Danielson on commentary)

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) in action

* Dustin Rhodes to speak

Before we go any further, I want to offer my thoughts and condolences to the friends, family, and fans of Kevin Sullivan who passed away this week at 74. Sullivan struggled with many health issues over the past several years. Sullivan was ahead of time as he had a great mind for the business. A genius, a true mastermind, and a booker of the business. Without a doubt, Kevin Sullivan’s impact on the wrestling industry affected many generations and those to come. Rest in peace, Mr. Sullivan. On that note, let’s jump into the action!

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

City: Winston-Salem, NC

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Darby Allin vs Butcher

Butcher with a scoop slam out the gate. Butcher follows it up with another body slam into the ropes. Twenty seconds into the match, Darby is already bleeding from the mouth. Allin strong-whipped into a corner. Darby trips Butcher between the ropes and stops him momentarily. Butcher sends Allin into the steel steps, followed by the barricades. Butcher misses a spear as Allin moves in time for Butcher to hit the barricades. Darby takes to the top and hits a coffin drop to the floor! Darby manages to get most of his body crashing into Butcher. Butcher beats the count as he heads back into the ring. Darby jumps on the back of Butcher as Butcher fights him off. Butcher hits a shotgun dropkick and follows it up with a palm strike to the face. Back from commercial breaks as Butcher hits a cloverleaf. Butcher uses Darby’s body to turn the momentum into a powerbomb for a near fall. Butcher continues his onslaught with stomps to the body as Darby is set between the ropes. Darby tries smacking him as Butcher sends him crashing outside the ring. Butcher hits a powerbomb onto the corner post on the outside. Butcher follows it up with a toss into the barricades. Action back inside the ring where somehow Darby gets up to hit a tope suicida between the ropes! Darby hits a coffin splash, followed by another. Darby tries for another as Butcher hits a sleeper hold, backbreaker, and powerbomb for a two-count! Fighting heads to the corner where both men trade off smacks to the face. Darby bites Butcher’s ear as he lands code red, followed by the coffin drop for the victory!

Winner: Darby Allin (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Another classic encounter from these two! Love watching these guys lock it up!

Footage shown of Don Callis being disappointed with Rush for losing on Dynamite. Callis reveals he’s booked Rush one last chance to step up. Rush is going to have a match against Preston Vance on Collision this weekend. Elsewhere, footage is shown after Dynamite aired where Hangman Page jumped Jeff Jarrett after his match with Bryan Danielson. This confrontation sets up Jay Lethal to issue a challenge to Page on next week’s Dynamite.

MATCH 2: Wheeler Yuta vs Rocky Romero

Lockup to begin this match as the referee has to step in to break them up. A series of chops from both men goes down. Yuta going for an early lateral press for an instant kickout. Romero hits an armbar as Yuta rolls through and hits a rear mount chokehold. Yuta sweeps the leg as he goes for a couple of takedowns. The action spills over into the corner where both men trade off chops. Back from another set of commercials. It has been a back & fourth battle so far as we find Swerve Strickland looking on from the back. Yuta hits a double-hand chop as Romero hits a couple of clotheslines. Yuta takes him off his feet with a lariat that spins him silly! Both men come to a vertical base where they trade off forearm strikes. Overhand chops follow as the crowd loves the action! Yuta with a Manhattan drop and enzigui! The cover attempt is made as Romero kicks out! Yuta heads to the top where Romero stops him before Yuta bites Romero’s hand. Romero hits a huricarana and sliced bread for a near fall! Romero tries for another sliced bread. Read but Yuta hits a crossed-legged tombstone piledriver followed by cattle mutilation! It’s over!

Winner: Wheeler Yuta (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Match of the night. Gawd damn that was good!

Rene Paquette is backstage interviewing Willow Nightingale when Tomohiro Ishii approaches. Ishii tells her he hates Stokley Hathaway as Willow excuses herself to chat more with Ishii. Seems something is brewing for ALL IN.

MATCH 3: Private Party vs Zane & Dave Dawson aka Victin 145 & 146

Dave and Kassidy to start things off as Quen is soon tagged. Private Party double team on Dave in the corner. Dave hits a chop as Zane is tagged. Quen tries for a body slam but it’s not working. Quen manages to pull it off the second time around. Kassidy is excited as he wants the hot tag and gets it as he hits a huricarana! Silly string plants Dave as Zayne breaks it up. A kick-and-stunner combo grounds Zane. Private Party hits gin & juice on Dave to pick up the victory.

Winner: Privage Party (4 minutes)

Rating:NR

For a squash match, this went way too long for my personal taste.

Deonna Purrazzo vignette as she promises to lay out Thunder Rosa. Not too shabby of a vignette.

We are back as Dustin Runnels feels he’s on top of the road. Runnels wants more as he wants the ROH Tag Team titles from The Kingdom. Mike Bennett & Matt Taven overhear him as they aren’t pleased and attack him. Nice to see the 55-year-old doing well these days.

MATCH 4: Saraya vs Nyla Rose

Looks like this is our main event. Been a while since the women closed out Rampage.

Nyla tried taking a swipe at Harley as it was a swing & miss! Great setup for Saraya to attack Nyla from behind before the bell officially rings. Saraya tries jumping on the back of Rose but is tossed off. Rose hits a couple of scoop slams. Nyla tries for another as Saraya wiggles out of the attempt. The action spills into the corner where Saraya tries regrouping with Harley Cameron. Rose tries for a baseball slide as Saraya has it scouted and uses the ring apron to trip Nyla. Saraya attacks as we head into our final set of commercials. We are back as during the commercial breaks, Harley helped Saraya while the referee was distracted. Harley managed to get in some great cheap attacks. Nyla hits a side suplex and a senton! Nyla tries for another senton as Saraya gets her knees up. Saraya follows up with a knee strike and the Knightcap for a kick out! Nyla Rose hits a thrust kick for a near fall. Nyla tries for a chokeslam and connects as Harley hits the ropes to distract the referee. Nyla comes over to confront Harley as Saraya tries attacking from behind and fails as Nyla slugs her! Nyla slugs Harley as Saraya gets in a thrust kick on Nyla. Saraya manages to pull a crossbody off the ropes to land on Nyla as Harley secures Nyla’s feet from kicking out. Saraya picks up the victory!

Winner: Saraya (9 minutes)

Rating:**

Not too shabby. Always great seeing Nyla get more television time.

End of Show

