Sanga Shares Comments on His WWE Release

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Sanga was released by WWE on Friday (April 19). Yesterday, Sanga commented on his release in a video posted on his X account. You can view his comments below (translation via Sportskeeda):

“When it comes to viewership, you want it from India. You want viewership on Facebook from India, the same goes for views on YouTube and television. But, when it comes to talent from India, you’re not encouraging it […] It’s sad, but you need to understand that we come from a land with 1.4 billion people, and they like you and us, and they want talented athletes from their home country to be represented and work on an international level […] It hurts when I hear this or think about it, but your company doesn’t have any athletes from India.”

Sanga (nee Saurav Gurjar) also wrote in the caption, “We are all always positive, and we expect everyone to be super positive🙏😊 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #proudtobeindian #thankyou” Gurjar previously signed with WWE in 2018 and later debuted on NXT in that same year.