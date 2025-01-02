Santino Marella Has An Idea For Possible Royal Rumble Appearance, Says WWE Hasn’t Called Yet

In an interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast (via Fightful), Santino Marella discussed a potential Royal Rumble appearance and said that he has an idea but WWE hasn’t called him yet.

He said: “Well, they haven’t called yet. My daughter [Arianna], she had a little shoulder surgery, she’s back in the ring from it, but she hasn’t re-debuted yet. So I was pitching, I’m like, I don’t think it’s ever been done, father-daughter at the same Rumble. So it’d be really good for her to return to the programming. I’m down to show up and get that experience. Royal Rumble is my favorite pay-per-view of the year.“