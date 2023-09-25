Santos Escobar On His Journey to WWE, Meeting Vince McMahon

Santos Escobar has had a long road to get to WWE, and he talked about it and meeting Vince McMahon in a new interview. Escobar was on After the Bell and talked about his first tryout with the company back in 2011 and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his previous interactions with McMahon: “I’ve met Vince McMahon three or four times in my life, but it was always in passing. It was never like … we never had at least 20 seconds to acknowledge each other’s face. This was important to me. Why? Because I live in a world of his creation.”

On meeting McMahon when WWE was at Madison Square Garden: “So the last time we were in Madison Square Garden, I learned he was there. I just couldn’t let this opportunity go by. And I told Rey [Mysterio], ‘Hook me up with Vince.’ And sure enough, we found out where he was and I had the opportunity to meet the creator of the universe I live in. I know it’s deep, I know it’s probably too much, but in my eyes, growing up, wishing, wanting, needing everything I have now, it’s clear to me that I had to meet the man.”

On his journey to WWE: “My story, easily, I shouldn’t be here. Born and raised in Mexico … and this is important and I always stress this. Why? Because I should be here. It was very hard for me to get here. I did a tryout in 2011, I think the first Raw in Mexico City. Nothing happened. I sort of gave up back then and said, ‘I’m going to get over here first, I’m going to dominate the Mexican industry first, and we’ll see.’ Time went by and nothing happened. Eventually, the opportunity came and to me was, wow, all those people that inspired me, created a flame, a hunger in me that never died.”