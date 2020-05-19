wrestling / News
WWE News: Sarah Logan and Erik Launch Their Own YouTube Channel, Undisputed Era Set For Live Q&A
– WWE alumna Sarah Logan and Erik of the Viking Raiders have launched their own YouTube channel. The married couple launched “The Wild and Free TV” and posted a preview teaser, described as follows:
Join Sarah and Raymond Rowe on their journey to live their life the only way they know, Wild and Free.
Homesteading.
Hunting.
Wrestling.
Training.
Viking.
Farming.
Shooting.
Fighting.
– Mick Foley is set to host a live Q&A discussion with all four members of Undisputed Era toward the end of the month. The online Q&A is presented by Hearts of Reality and costs $20 via Eventbrite, with proceeds going to the “Give Kids The World” charity foundation. The event description reads:
Get your tickets NOW and join the WWE NXT tag team the UNDISPUTED ERA for a LIVE Q&A panel hosted by Mick Foley!
Join the UNDISPUTED ERA Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong for a rare LIVE chat hosted by WWE legend Mick Foley! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE! All to benefit Give Kids The World! Please send your questions to [email protected]
.
