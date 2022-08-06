– During an interview with Fightful ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Sarah Schreiber discussed some of WWE’s recent community outreach work at the Three Square Food Bank in Nevada. Below are some highlights:

Sarah Schreiber on WWE’s community outreach work: “What a spectacular day here. I love working with the WWE Community Team and it’s not our first time here at Three Square Food Bank. We were here last year. It became our Community of Champions Showcase. We actually brought ten thousand dollars with Credit One Bank here today with WWE to give back to the community. I love working with the WWE Community Team because we come to Las Vegas and we see all the sparkles, we see all the shows but we want to see the community as well. It’s such a beautiful day. We got to pack up some fruit and veggies, so we were doing some work today, worked out some biceps.”

Schreiber on Titus O’Neil: “Isn’t it spectacular? It’s really impressive. Speaking of, who you’re talking about, Mr. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil—an absolute inspiration. But also a strong passion and heart for our Community Team and honestly, for me, I feel like it all started for him in Tampa. He has a lot of pride and true to his city, when we were in Tampa for WrestleMania I know that we started doing these Community Championship Caravan Showcase and we were talking about smaller organizations within these towns that we go to, within these cities. That’s who we need to give a helping hand with. I know that he was a big portion of that, to inspire the Community Championships.”