Bianca Belair Is Mentally Rooting for Liv Morgan to Win Money in the Bank, Delivers Message to Carmella

– WWE took part in a community outreach event on Friday (Jul. 1) at the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas to help pack meals in support of families in need in Las Vegas. WWE partnered with Three Square Food Bank, UNICEF USA, Credit One Bank, and the National Medal of Honor Museum to promote community service in advance of Independent Day for the event. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was on hand for the meal pack at Three Square and spoke to 411 exclusively on her upcoming title defense against Carmella on Saturday at Money in the Bank, along with her thoughts on this weekend’s women’s Money in the Bank match and who she is picking to win on Saturday night. Below are some highlights:

On if she thinks Carmella is ready to face her in their title match: “Listen. If there’s anything that Carmella is ready for, it’s a challenge. You look back on my title reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion to now, it’s been a history of people not being able to show up, and Carmella is stepping in. She’s stepped in every single time. She prepared every single time, so I think now there’s a different side of Carmella where now she wants to show she can step up to the occasion, rise to the occasion, to show that ‘Mella is money. So, I’m not going to underestimate anyone. I’m not going to be caught slipping for a second time in Vegas either.”

On how she has to strategically plan for a possible quick cash-in by the MITB winner: “Definitely. Like I said, being the champion, you have a target on your back, so I have to defend my title against Carmella, and I have to watch who wins Money in the Bank and watch my back [on Saturday night] or [Monday night] on Raw and moving forward. So, it definitely makes me have to have eyes in the front of my head and the back of my head.”

Bianca Belair on who she is emotionally rooting for to win Money in the Bank: “I’m emotionally rooting for Liv Morgan. Yeah, I mean listen. I don’t run from competition. So any woman that would win, they’re gonna be competition for me. I’m not going to run from any competition, so any time I have the chance to have someone push me to the limit so I can walk out better than before, I’m all for it. I will say that Liv Morgan is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. I’m rooting for her, and also for newcomers like Raquel [Rodriguez]. I was one of the newcomers in the Royal Rumble that I won, so to see a newcomer win and come out on top and make a star out of her would be amazing as well.”

Her message to Carmella for Saturday night: “I’d tell Carmella, ‘You better show up or show out at Money in the Bank tomorrow. I already said that you have *it*. Well, you better bring it because that’s what you’re going to have to have. Don’t waste my time, push me to my limit. That’s what I want, and I’m going to walk out as Raw Women’s Champion still, but push me to my limits, sis.'”

Thank you to Bianca Belair to speaking with us. She defends her Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella Saturday, July 2 at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.