Saraya Says The Door Is Open For Her to Return To AEW

Saraya left AEW earlier this year and in a new interview, she said that Tony Khan left the door open for a possible return. While talking to Women’s Wrestling Talk (via Fightful), Saraya spoke about leaving the company and potentially going back at some point. Saraya said:

“I was like, alright, time for me to bow out. Tony was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great. He was like, let’s do it. Like- that’s perfectly fine. He was extremely supportive about my my future endeavors and he encouraged me and the door was left open, you know, which is great, and yeah, it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was like, okay, now it’s time for me to bow out gracefully, I guess.