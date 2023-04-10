Saraya On The Outcasts Using Lime Green Spray Paint Against Enemies

The Outcasts, the new AEW faction with Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, have been using lime green spray paint on their enemies. In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), Saraya spoke about how the spray paint is an homage to past factions when asked why they do it.

She said: “Honestly, I don’t know. I just felt like I love the nWo and it is a nod to them. People think we just randomly ripped them off. No, we’re actually inspired by them. It’s a whole different story. We’re very open about how inspired we are by them. I love lime green. It’s so iconic. You had DX and stuff like that too, it was awesome. Then you know, The Bellas kind of did the spray paint thing with me, too. Lime green is a fun, bright color; it’s a safe color to use. We were eventually gonna go with Ruby. So it’s kind of like a nod to her hair color as well. I just want to say for everyone, like when it comes to the Triple Threat [at AEW Revolution], we tried to give these little tiny, subtle hints when we were going in there. Toni had the glittery lipstick, and then Ruby had the red glitter eyeshadow to match it. Then I wore the black and green to match Ruby’s hair, which was green too and then and then she put on the plaid shirt, which is, I always wear the plaid shirt. So we tried to like throw in little ideas of little hints there.“