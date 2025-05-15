wrestling / News

Saraya, Rhea Ripley, More Wrestlers Share Their First Promo Pics

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Saraya AEW DYnamite Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion and WWE Superstar Saraya started a trend on social media, showcasing her first wrestling promo pic, asking her fellow workers to follow suit. She wrote in the caption, “Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first 😂”

Other wrestlers followed suit, including WWE Superstars Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley, and Natalya. Indi Hartwell also shared an image. You can view their posts below:

