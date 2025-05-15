wrestling / News
Saraya, Rhea Ripley, More Wrestlers Share Their First Promo Pics
– Former AEW Women’s World Champion and WWE Superstar Saraya started a trend on social media, showcasing her first wrestling promo pic, asking her fellow workers to follow suit. She wrote in the caption, “Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first 😂”
Other wrestlers followed suit, including WWE Superstars Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley, and Natalya. Indi Hartwell also shared an image. You can view their posts below:
Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJfIa62bhY
— SARAYA (@Saraya) May 14, 2025
After a training seminar and before eyebrow pencils 🤣
👼🏼 https://t.co/vPcUL716lm pic.twitter.com/1xHu949UxL
— Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) May 14, 2025
Stampede Wrestling 1999, 4 years in https://t.co/Sly1WfGkiL pic.twitter.com/0tLXUSu3y0
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) May 15, 2025
hehe thankful for……. good lighting, lashes and a great anti aging moisturizer….. 😂 https://t.co/sh7PSESj9Z pic.twitter.com/Ws7SqfSOnK
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 14, 2025
https://t.co/LVrsPHIX6G pic.twitter.com/OtROF3bd7m
— Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) May 14, 2025
😅 https://t.co/VVHSnKas31 pic.twitter.com/cSrkREZpI5
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 14, 2025