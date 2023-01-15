Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match

Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker.

She said: “My head was down the whole time I got back. This producer is like, ‘Why was your head down the whole time?’ And I was like, ‘I was blowing the f*** up. I could not breathe. I was like, ‘I cannot breathe. I can’t remember anything. What is happening? Why am I here?” she recalled. In the end, Saraya landed two of her signature DDTs to put away Baker, and emerged victorious. “Afterwards, I was like, ‘okay, thank God I got through that.’ But I was winded.“