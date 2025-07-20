– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former AEW and WWE star Saraya (aka Paige) discussed an incident that took place on the prank show, WWE Swerved, on the now-defunct WWE Network. During a segment on WWE Swerved, Saraya was given a cattle prod, and she started shocking people with it backstage. Unfortunately, she shocked Titus O’Neil with the device, and he got very angry. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Saraya on the prank involving the cattle prod and Titus O’Neil: “I actually turned into a menace because they gave me a cattle prod. I was a nightmare with that. So they gave it to me and I was going around backstage and just zapping everybody with it. It was really bad. Then I got Titus O’Neil, who I didn’t know was on the no-prank list. So I zapped him, and he f***ing lost his mind, and he’s the nicest guy ever. Just an angel. I’ve never seen so mad.”

On how Vince McMahon reacted to the incident: “He didn’t speak to me for a couple of weeks after that, but he ended up going up to Vince [McMahon] and telling on me. And then Vince brings me into the office, and he was just like, ‘Paige, please stop assaulting people backstage.’ He thought it was hilarious, but I got scolded for a second. He was like, ‘Please put the cattle prod down. Don’t do it anymore.’ I was like, okay, that’s fine.”

As previously noted, Saraya exited AEW earlier this year. She’s currently a free agent. You can view a clip of Saraya, then Paige, zapping people backstage with the cattle prod below.