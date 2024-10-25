Sareee Reflects On Being First Marigold Champion, Sukeban World Title Win, More

Sareee recently weighed in on what it meant to become the inaugural Marigold World Champion and more. The Japanese star spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On her match with Mayu Iwatani vs. Chihiro Hashimoto & VENY at Sareee-ISM Chapter V: “Looking back at it now, it was special. I know what Iwatani can do after I had a match with her. We both debuted in 2011 and are the only pro wrestlers from that year in Joshi pro wrestling. So teaming up with her and going against an opponent of Hashimoto & Veny who are one of the strongest Joshi pro wrestlers. That was special.”

On potentially teaming with Iwatani again: “Yes, if there is another opportunity, yes definitely. As a tag team yes and no. No from her kicking me in the middle of the match. But yes because we won at the end and I think through the match, we were able to become into a great tag team.”

On becoming the first Marigold Champion: “It’s a great honor. It means a lot to me. Because you are the first on the list and making history. I have to try my best to become a better pro wrestler to shine that belt and keep it as long as I can.”

On her match with Giulia at Summer Destiny: “Looking back that was a special match and moment. Not knowing if she can even have a match because of her injured hand. After the match and the ceremony ended, we were in the ring together talking and we hugged before exiting. I really didn’t realize but the famous Marigold song by Aimyon was playing in the background too like a movie endroll. It was special. I did talk about things before leaving to America. I remember saying because she is my rival, let’s promise to have a match someday, somewhere again, and see who has improved more. We will be checking each other out until then because we are rivals. Wish her the best.”

On winning the Sukeban World Championship: “I am glad that Bull-san was able to invite me to Sukeban and give me this new opportunity. I know the styles are different and so I try to keep Sareee Bomb separate in a way from Sareee. Like another part in me. But I do want to make sure that Sareee Bomb will be as excited to watch. I am glad about Sareee Bomb winning the title against Commander Nakajima. But I am sure Nakajima also has herself separated between Commander Nakajima and Arisa Nakajima too. It’s like both having a match in a different world or dimension.”

On her top rival right now: “I think (Takumi) Iroha, (Chihiro) Hashimoto, and (Mayu) Iwatani. All three are totally different but they are all great pro wrestlers and very tough. They all have something that I don’t have. The rivalry makes us all improve each other. Always wanting to be above the other.”