wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Posts A Bikini Photo: ‘You’re Welcome’

October 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks WWE Raw

Sasha Banks posted a new bikini photo online and in a bit of self-awareness, told her fans “you’re welcome,” borrowing a quote from Moana.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sasha Banks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading