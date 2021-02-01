wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at Royal Rumble (Clips)
Sasha Banks had to get past Carmella and her sommelier to retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble, and mission accomplished. Banks tapped out Carmella to retain the title at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Banks has been Smackdown Women’s Champion for 98 days, having won the title from Bayley at Hell in a Cell. Our live coverage of the Royal Rumble is here.
Can't touch this. #Untouchable #RoyalRumble @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/d1N9YEWeNA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Appreciation tweet for @SashaBanksWWE, and that jacket. 🤑#RoyalRumble @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/VpINexcr4u
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
.@CarmellaWWE putting @ReginaldWWE to good use! 👏 👏 👏 #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/x6ngX3LzR6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Picture perfect. 📸 #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @CarmellaWWE @ReginaldWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/kIDZpu7xVd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
"I'm better than you, @SashaBanksWWE! I'm hotter than you! I'm smarter than you!" – @CarmellaWWE #WomensTitle #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5AuQz9x773
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Getting beaten up by #TheBoss AND ejected from ringside! Tonight is not @ReginaldWWE's night. #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/qLrj1YbzYi
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
What a BATTLE for the #SmackDown #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble!@SashaBanksWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/665wReZiiF
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
BO$$ vibes only. 💰 💰 💰@SashaBanksWWE RETAINS her #SmackDown #WomensTitle against @CarmellaWWE at #RoyalRumble! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/Be4iD8bTm3
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
