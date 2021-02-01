Sasha Banks Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at Royal Rumble (Clips)

Sasha Banks had to get past Carmella and her sommelier to retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble, and mission accomplished. Banks tapped out Carmella to retain the title at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Banks has been Smackdown Women’s Champion for 98 days, having won the title from Bayley at Hell in a Cell. Our live coverage of the Royal Rumble is here.