wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Set For Role in The Mandalorian Season Two
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
Sasha Banks has some intergalactic bounty hunting in her future, as she’s set to join season two of The Mandalorian. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed an initial report by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast that Banks filmed scenes for the second season of the Disney+ series.
There’s no word on what character she may play or the size of the role. The series is set to premiere its second season in October following a very successful first season.
Banks has been off WWE TV as of late due to an ankle injury.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Jr. Was Paid For Teaching By Agency Embroiled in Mississippi Welfare Scandal
- The Rock on the Passing Of His Father, Their Complicated Relationship And When He Knew His Dad Was Proud of Him
- Jim Ross On What Would Have Headlined WrestleMania X8 Had the nWo Not Come In, If They Considered Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed