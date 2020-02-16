Sasha Banks Set For Role in The Mandalorian Season Two

Sasha Banks has some intergalactic bounty hunting in her future, as she’s set to join season two of The Mandalorian. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed an initial report by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast that Banks filmed scenes for the second season of the Disney+ series.

There’s no word on what character she may play or the size of the role. The series is set to premiere its second season in October following a very successful first season.

Banks has been off WWE TV as of late due to an ankle injury.