Satnam Singh Was Sad To See QT Marshall Leave AEW
Satnam Singh has trained heavily under QT Marshall, and he hated seeing the coach and producer exit AEW. As reported, Marshall exited AEW last month over a desire to be more of an in-ring competitor. Singh spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for a new interview and he touched on Marshall’s exit during the conversation. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On being coached by Marshall: “When I talk to coach always and he’s [a] really good friend of me, he’s my coach and you know, he teaches me everything… He has so much [knowledge] about the wrestling, he knows everything. From [a] zero wrestler like me, I was totally [a] basketball player, I don’t know anything [about] wrestling and he teaches me every movement of wrestling and how good is that? I want to say to him, good luck for the future and I hope he finds a better opportunity somewhere so he can teach the wrestle or maybe he can coach, whatever he wants to do.”
On continuing to train with Marshall: “I go to his school, so I go see him always, I really like to learn from him more and more. I really like to stay with him and keep learning.”
