Savio Vega Claims There’s Talk of Having Bad Bunny Wrestle at Summerslam

In an interview with UnSKripted (via Wrestling Inc), Savio Vega said that there are talks of having Bad Bunny wrestle a match at this year’s WWE Summerslam. Bunny last wrestled at Backlash, where he defeated Damian Priest in a street fight. Vega made a surprise appearance in the match to fight off the Judgment Day.

Vega said: “This kid has two full matches. One at WrestleMania, and this singles match against Damian Priest. He’s natural. You know, they take him step by step all the way to the end, but he has the mentality. He has the power, he’s hungry for that. He loves it, he wants to make it good… He has it, and I hear they’re maybe talking about SummerSlam for him. I don’t know. They know what they’re going to do. But Bad Bunny hit the ball out of the park.“