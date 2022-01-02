Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring

– As previously reported, former WWE NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux teased the launch of an OnlyFans account a while back, and it looks like she followed through on that announcement. Her OnlyFans account is now active, and she recently announced that she’s temporarily closing her custom requests for her account due to a massive backlog for requests.

Scarlett Bordeaux noted in an OnlyFans post that she will reopen her custom requests once she fulfills all her of her previous backlog. You can see her announcement below:

Hey everyone! I got a MASSIVE outpour for custom requests, and I will be closing them until I’ve been able to respond and look at all of them! I put a lot of work into every request that I do and if I pick your custom I will get back to you, so thanks for the patience! I’ll also be getting a list of clothing together soon as well! A lot of people asked about kiss cards as well so here is what they look like! They are $100 each while supplies last, so DM me ASAP! (Oh, and roasts are still $50 via text and $100 for a video roast!)

Bordeaux and her fiancé, Killer Kross, were released by WWE in November.