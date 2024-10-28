Schedule For WWE Crown Jewel Weekend In Saudi Arabia

WWE presents the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 2, 2024 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air on Peacock.

The company plans to air a Kickoff Show for Crown Jewel live this Friday afternoon. PWInsider.com reports the Countdown Show on Saturday will be live and is expected to start broadcasting on Peacock around 11 AM Eastern.

It was added that more talent than usual is expected to be brought in because of the Raw taping on Sunday.