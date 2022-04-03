wrestling / News

Schedule For Today’s WrestleMania Axxess Superstore: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, More

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania Axxess Superstore Image Credit: WWE

A new report has the schedule for today’s WrestleMania Axxess Superstore panels. PWInsider reports that the following panels are set for today before and after Night Two of WrestleMania 38:

11:00 AM: Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jimmy Hart panel – $50
1:00 PM: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch panel – $50
11:30 PM: Surprise Guest Panel -$100.

