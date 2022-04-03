wrestling / News
Schedule For Today’s WrestleMania Axxess Superstore: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, More
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has the schedule for today’s WrestleMania Axxess Superstore panels. PWInsider reports that the following panels are set for today before and after Night Two of WrestleMania 38:
11:00 AM: Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jimmy Hart panel – $50
1:00 PM: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch panel – $50
11:30 PM: Surprise Guest Panel -$100.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top Goal in WWE, Discusses What He Told Vince McMahon, His AEW Departure
- Production Details On Kevin Owens and Steve Austin Segment Tonight
- Kevin Owens and AJ Styles Give Their Thoughts On Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns