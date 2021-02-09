Scorpio Sky On Growing Up A Chris Jericho Fan, Wrestling Jericho For AEW Title, SCU Being First AEW Tag Team Champs

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Scorpio Sky discussed teaming with Frankie Kazarian to become the first AEW Tag Team Champions, wrestling Chris Jericho for the AEW title, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Scorpio Sky on teaming with Frankie Kazarian to become the first AEW Tag Team Champions: “It was definitely special. Growing up a huge fan of tag team wrestling, there were so many great tag teams when I was coming up. It was one of my goals. It’s no secret that I’m a huge Bret Hart mark and when he won the tag team championship first, that was kind of the launching pad for the trajectory he went on. I would hopefully like to follow that path. Being able to do it with one of my best friends and a guy that has helped me and mentored me from almost day one since I got into the business – Frankie Kazarian, the consummate professional that he is, and Christopher Daniels being in our corner – it’s something I’ll never forget. I’m extremely honored we were the first tag team champions, and 20 years from now, people will be able to look back and see that the first AEW Tag Team Champions was SCU.”

On growing up a Chris Jericho fan and wrestling Jericho for the AEW title: “That was huge for me. Again, going back to my childhood, I was a huge Chris Jericho fan. I remember that it was like my freshman or sophomore year of high school, and just everyone thought it was so weird that I was walking around with a conspiracy victim sign and had it with the arrow pointing down because that’s what he was doing in WCW at the time. I loved every single thing he did. I never really thought he’d be a guy I’d get in the ring with. So, when the opportunity presented itself, I was extremely excited and nervous.

“Getting ready for that match, I did a lot of visualization. Just visualizing the moment. I even went as far as to play his music on my phone and pitting myself in the moment of standing in the ring as he’s walking to the ring and feel those emotions of being nervous and excited. That way when you do it in real life, you already feel like you’ve been there before. That’s one of those few matches I’ve prepared for – a lot of times you just show up and you get in there and do what you do. That was one I definitely took the time and prepared for. I wish I could’ve been more in the moment because week to week, a lot of times it’s OK, and on to the next. I wish I would’ve just slowed down a bit and enjoyed it, but I was worried about messing up. But I can enjoy it now.”

