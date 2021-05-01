Scott D’Amore Calls Sam Beale A Talent To Watch

In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), Scott D’Amore called Sam Beale, who has made a few appearances from Impact Wrestling, as someone fans should keep an eye on.

He said: “Here’s a darkhorse for you if you’ve been watching our show weekly. There’s somebody who’s made a couple appearances, a young guy by the name of Sam Beale, who is as green and as raw as can be, but he’s certainly showing some of the signs of somebody who could develop into a talent. So he may turn out to be the next mega-star in wrestling, he may fizzle out and disappear like so many others. But he’s somebody who’s a guy we have our eye on. He’s got a great attitude. He’s an unbelievable athlete. It doesn’t hurt that he’s getting in the ring and working with a good friend of mine and Petey’s in Alex Shelley, who’s an unbelievable coach to be working with and him having that at his disposal is certainly going to help him.“