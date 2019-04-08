Scott Dawson Almost Asked For WWE Release After 2017 Bicep Injury

In a roundtable for WWE Now (via Fightful), Scott Dawson of The Revival revealed that he almost asked for his WWE release after he suffered a right bicep injury in a match with the Bar back in 2017. The injury happened shortly after a return for the team from Dash Wilder suffering a broken jaw.

He said: “I remember being so embarrassed that, that happened to us. I didn’t talk to people for months at a time. I told my wife, ‘I’m gonna ask for my release.’ I didn’t want to face…I feel that, at NXT, we were such a vital part of NXT. We helped that place grow and I thought we were one of Hunter’s guys and I didn’t want to face Hunter because I was so embarrassed. I didn’t want to face Dash, any of my friends or peers because I was so embarrassed that it happened to me. I just wanted to quit. I told my wife, ‘I can’t go back.’ Because I was so demoralized. But I knew coming back, I was like, ‘let’s give it a shot, we just have to work harder than everyone else like we’ve always done.’ It just added to the chip on our shoulder. It worked out.“