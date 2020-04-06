Scott Dawson Calls For Less Dives After Gronkowski’s 24/7 Title Win, Riddick Moss Responds

Scott Dawson is calling for a reduction in dives after Rob Gronkowski used one to win the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Revival member posted to Twitter commenting on Gronk’s title win which came after he lept into a group of people chasing Mojo Rawley and won the title, saying, “My God, even Gronk does dives. Can we all stop doing them now? At least keep it to a minimum?”

After Dawson made his post, Riddick Moss was among those who responded. He said that “Gronk > Dawson. More exciting style IMO.” Dawson replied, “You’ve always critiqued me very strictly. I respect that.”

As has been reported, The Revival are not expected to re-sign with WWE when their contracts expire. Dawson’s is said to be up in a few weeks.

My God, even Gronk does dives. Can we all stop doing them now? At least keep it to a minimum? — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 6, 2020

Lol — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 6, 2020

Gronk > Dawson. More exciting style IMO — Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) April 6, 2020