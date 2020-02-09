wrestling / News
Scott Dawson: ‘I Just Want Creative Control Brotha’
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Scott Dawson of The Revival responded to a fan commenting all the tag team talent the WWE currently has and how Dawson says it’s not good, adding, “You can’t always be champions.” Dawson later responded to the comment, which you can see below.
Dawson wrote in response, “I’m not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha.” As previously reported, it’s been rumored that The Revival recently requested their respective releases again from WWE. Also, they reportedly turned down multi-year WWE contract offers worth $700,000 a year each.
I’m not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha. https://t.co/p7hhJrplKr
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 9, 2020
