Scott Hall and Braun Strowman Set for Highspots Virtual Signings This Week
September 19, 2021 | Posted by
– Highspots.com has announced that former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) and WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall will be taking part in virtual signings this week.
Scott Hall’s Sign It Live session is set for Tuesday, September 21. Meanwhile, Scherr will be taking part in the Virtual Gimmick Table on Thursday, September 22. You can see the announcement below:
