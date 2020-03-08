wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Update On Scott Steiner’s Condition After He Collapsed At TV Taping, RVD Suffers Broken Rib

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Scott Steiner

– As reported earlier, Scott Steiner collapsed at the Impact Wrestling taping last night. His wife and Tommy Dreamer both tweeted out updates today, noting that Scott is expected to make a full recovery.

Scott Steiner’s wife tweeted the following update, saying Scott will make a full recovery: “First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband @ScottDAmore @THETOMMYDREAMER @johnnyswinger2 @JoeyRyanOnline @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a 💯 recovery.”

Tommy Dreamer also tweeted that Scott is expected to make a full recovery:

“Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery
Thank you all for your concerns & prayers
99% Life + 1%death
= Genetic Freak
Steiner math contiues
Holla if ya hear me
#BigPoppaPump”

– Ron Van Dam noted on Twitter that he is currently taking a week off due to a rib injury, noting that he broke the rib while working in Qatar.

