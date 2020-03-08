Impact Wrestling News: Update On Scott Steiner’s Condition After He Collapsed At TV Taping, RVD Suffers Broken Rib

– As reported earlier, Scott Steiner collapsed at the Impact Wrestling taping last night. His wife and Tommy Dreamer both tweeted out updates today, noting that Scott is expected to make a full recovery.

Scott Steiner’s wife tweeted the following update, saying Scott will make a full recovery: “First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband @ScottDAmore @THETOMMYDREAMER @johnnyswinger2 @JoeyRyanOnline @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a 💯 recovery.”

Tommy Dreamer also tweeted that Scott is expected to make a full recovery:

– Ron Van Dam noted on Twitter that he is currently taking a week off due to a rib injury, noting that he broke the rib while working in Qatar.

It felt much worse than it looked. It’s a very physical job, so you never know. The fall to the floor was a surprise but this one broke my rib on impact. 2 weeks later today and I’m much better, by the way.

👎

🙂

👍 https://t.co/mfN7d6wEa7 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) March 8, 2020