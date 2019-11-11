SCU On If They’ll Use Freebird Rule as Tag Champions, Facing Inner Circle on This Week’s Dynamite

– During the post-Full Gear media scrum, SCU took questions and discussed whether they’ll use the “Freebird Rule” as champions and more. The Freebird Rule, as wrestling fans know, allows any two members of a bigger team to defend tag team titles. It’s the same rule the New Day uses in WWE.

They also discussed Daniels’ return from injury, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara challenging them for the Tag Team Championships on Dynamite and more. Highlights and the full video from Big Gold Belt are below

Daniels on how he’s feeling: “I’m beat up. But I mean, I’m ready to wrestle again. You know, this isn’t ballet, despite our good dancing abilities. But it’s time for me to get back in the ring. These guys have carried the load, and as a result they’re World Tag Team champions and they deserve it. But I don’t want to be on the sidelines anymore. I can’t wait, you know. I’m basically coming in against doctor’s orders but I’m ready to wrestle, and I’m ready to wrestle Pentagon. And that’s my goal. I’m gonna get vengeance, I’m gonna get my revenge. He tried to put me out and I’m gonna at the very least, put him out of the ring. Let’s see how far I can go.”

Kazarian on if there will be a ‘Freebird rule’ with the Tag Team Titles: “As long as the Freebirds don’t wrestle here, I don’t think so.”

Daniels on Kazarian and Scorpio being the sole champions: “Yeah, no. These guys earned the belts, their names are on the belts. I’ll get my own belt when the time’s right.”

Kazarian on the Inner Circle challenging them for the titles on this week’s Dynamite: “Certainly not gonna say no to Chris Jericho, you know. Certainly not…it’s a big fight. But every fight thus far has been a big night. You know, the first night when Scorp stepped up, when [Daniels] got hurt, that was a big fight. You know, the finals against the Lucha Brothers, that was a big fight. Tonight was a huge fight. Like I said, two of the best tag teams in the world. It’ll be an honor and a privilege to beat Chris Jericho and whoever he brings from the Inner Circle.”

