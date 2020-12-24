SCU vs. The Hybrid 2, Thirteen Other Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced fourteen matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, as well as a new edition of the Waiting Room with Britt Baker. The biggest match is SCU vs. The Hybrid 2, as on the last episode of Dark, Frankie Kazarian said that the next time the team loses, they will never team again. Here’s the complete list of matches and segments:

* Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara

* Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford

* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico)

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes

* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal

* Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison

* Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux

* Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen

* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo De Puerto Rico

* Ryzon, Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs)

* Royal Money, Baron Black, & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn)

* Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with guest Matt Sydal