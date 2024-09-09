wrestling / News
SCWPro 21st Anniversary Results 9.7.24: SCWPro Title Changes Hands, More
September 8, 2024
SCWPro held their 21st anniversary show on Saturday night, with a new SCWPro Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Blue Grass, Iowa show below, per Fightful:
* QC Cup Match: Ript Studwell def. John Bonhart
* Chuck Brewster def. Niko Kline
* Strictly Rizzness def. Krotch and JP Finger
* James Thomas & Brandon Becker def. Bruss Hamilton
* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Corn Boi def. Deonn Rusman, Dante Leon, and Kaia McKenna
* Knight Wagner was inducted in the SCWPro Hall of Fame.
* SCWPro Tag Team Championship Match: Jax-Amore def. The Chosen
* Carlos Oliva def. ‘Mean’ Mason Beck
* SCWPro Championship Match: Eric Eznite (w/ Shane Hollister) def. Dustan Moseley
