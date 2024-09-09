SCWPro 21st Anniversary Results 9.7.24: SCWPro Title Changes Hands, More

SCWPro held their 21st anniversary show on Saturday night, with a new SCWPro Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Blue Grass, Iowa show below, per Fightful:

* QC Cup Match: Ript Studwell def. John Bonhart

* Chuck Brewster def. Niko Kline

* Strictly Rizzness def. Krotch and JP Finger

* James Thomas & Brandon Becker def. Bruss Hamilton

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Corn Boi def. Deonn Rusman, Dante Leon, and Kaia McKenna

* Knight Wagner was inducted in the SCWPro Hall of Fame.

* SCWPro Tag Team Championship Match: Jax-Amore def. The Chosen

* Carlos Oliva def. ‘Mean’ Mason Beck

* SCWPro Championship Match: Eric Eznite (w/ Shane Hollister) def. Dustan Moseley