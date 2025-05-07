Juice Robinson Reportedly Nearing In-Ring Return

– Fightful Select has an update on AEW wrestler Juice Robinson, who has been out of action since late last year after suffering a broken fibula. According to Fightful’s update, Juice Robinson is said to be very close to an in-ring return.

Robinson has reportedly been healthy for almost a month, but he’s still awaiting clearance for in-ring action. It was reported last month that Robinson was expected to be cleared for training soon.

It’s unknown exactly when Robinson will be back in AEW. Fightful also notes that The Bang Bang Gang has been dealing with injuries for the better part of the last year.