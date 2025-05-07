– Pop-star Sabrina Carpenter is drawing a lot of attention for her stunning outfit that she wore this week at the Met Gala. Interestingly, the outfit, designed by Louis Vuitton, looks very similar to ring attire worn by WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, as fans have noted on social media.

You can see images and clips of the comparisons below. One user even edited a clip of Carpenter at the Met Gala with Gunther’s entrance music:

sabrina carpenter stuns for the met gala.pic.twitter.com/K9rmANCrhS — ໊ (@addictionbaddie) May 5, 2025

details of sabrina carpenter’s look at the #metgala ✨ pic.twitter.com/bBXOSjM2EP — Sabrina Access (@SabrinacAccess) May 5, 2025

lowkey this is gunther https://t.co/3C4mqXCXFx — jesse (@solsrvca) May 6, 2025

Iv seen enough, Sabrina > Gunther pic.twitter.com/SljH4sqd3a — 𝒱𝒾𝓃 (@vinprinxe) May 7, 2025

We need GUNTHER to see this and post a video of him listening to Espresso. Then we need Sabrina Carpenter to see this and call herself THE SING GENERAL! 🙏@Gunther_AUT @SabrinaAnnLynn pic.twitter.com/PKemOM8K0W — The Heel Marks (@TheHeelMarks) May 7, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter New Look Crimson Dress Reminds me of The Ring General Gunther Wrestling Gear #WWE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GZHKVkVL48 — Jet Trivino (@jettrivino) May 6, 2025

Who Wore It Better! Sabrina Carpenter or Gunther? pic.twitter.com/AMUx8EcPWV — We R Wrestling (@WeRWrestlingg) May 6, 2025

Goated entrance from the Ring General pic.twitter.com/ZLVOLfTb9I — Wrestle Hub 🟠⚫️ (@_Wrestlehub) May 6, 2025

Dolly Parton/Sabrina Please Please Please vid but with Gunther pic.twitter.com/Lcu2S3oERD — 🌃 Pomela 🌃 (@Solomosos) May 6, 2025

ngl… Sabrina Carpenter at the Met Gala really be looking like Gunther 🤣 https://t.co/5na2OfpW1Z pic.twitter.com/Qv366Kx67V — Mike Maher (@mikemaher_cards) May 6, 2025