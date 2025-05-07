wrestling / News

Sabrina Carpenter Draws Comparisons to WWE’s Gunther With Met Gala Outfit

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE King And Queen of the Ring Gunther Image Credit: WWE

– Pop-star Sabrina Carpenter is drawing a lot of attention for her stunning outfit that she wore this week at the Met Gala. Interestingly, the outfit, designed by Louis Vuitton, looks very similar to ring attire worn by WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, as fans have noted on social media.

You can see images and clips of the comparisons below. One user even edited a clip of Carpenter at the Met Gala with Gunther’s entrance music:

