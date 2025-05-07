wrestling / News
Sabrina Carpenter Draws Comparisons to WWE’s Gunther With Met Gala Outfit
– Pop-star Sabrina Carpenter is drawing a lot of attention for her stunning outfit that she wore this week at the Met Gala. Interestingly, the outfit, designed by Louis Vuitton, looks very similar to ring attire worn by WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, as fans have noted on social media.
You can see images and clips of the comparisons below. One user even edited a clip of Carpenter at the Met Gala with Gunther’s entrance music:
sabrina carpenter stuns for the met gala.pic.twitter.com/K9rmANCrhS
— ໊ (@addictionbaddie) May 5, 2025
details of sabrina carpenter’s look at the #metgala ✨ pic.twitter.com/bBXOSjM2EP
— Sabrina Access (@SabrinacAccess) May 5, 2025
lowkey this is gunther https://t.co/3C4mqXCXFx
— jesse (@solsrvca) May 6, 2025
Iv seen enough, Sabrina > Gunther pic.twitter.com/SljH4sqd3a
— 𝒱𝒾𝓃 (@vinprinxe) May 7, 2025
We need GUNTHER to see this and post a video of him listening to Espresso. Then we need Sabrina Carpenter to see this and call herself THE SING GENERAL! 🙏@Gunther_AUT @SabrinaAnnLynn pic.twitter.com/PKemOM8K0W
— The Heel Marks (@TheHeelMarks) May 7, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter thinks she’s slick copying Gunther at the Met Gala.#MetGala #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/BLV5yLOZpI
— 𝗧𝗵𝗲💎𝗠𝗩𝗣 (@TheMVPMarco) May 6, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter New Look Crimson Dress Reminds me of The Ring General Gunther Wrestling Gear #WWE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GZHKVkVL48
— Jet Trivino (@jettrivino) May 6, 2025
Who Wore It Better! Sabrina Carpenter or Gunther? pic.twitter.com/AMUx8EcPWV
— We R Wrestling (@WeRWrestlingg) May 6, 2025
Goated entrance from the Ring General pic.twitter.com/ZLVOLfTb9I
— Wrestle Hub 🟠⚫️ (@_Wrestlehub) May 6, 2025
Dolly Parton/Sabrina Please Please Please vid but with Gunther pic.twitter.com/Lcu2S3oERD
— 🌃 Pomela 🌃 (@Solomosos) May 6, 2025
ngl… Sabrina Carpenter at the Met Gala really be looking like Gunther 🤣 https://t.co/5na2OfpW1Z pic.twitter.com/Qv366Kx67V
— Mike Maher (@mikemaher_cards) May 6, 2025
Tiffany Stratton about to come out with gear similar to this Met Gala look😂 pic.twitter.com/OyciBoUtlT
— Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) May 5, 2025